Talk about couple goals. Arguably the biggest established power couple in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is Prince Durin (Owain Arthur) and Princess Disa (Sophia Nomvete), who dwell down in Khazad-Dûm and whose marriage is as rock-solid as the stone that surrounds the Dwarven city. But what can we expect from the pair in Season 2?

In an interview with Collider's Carly Lane, Arthur heaped praise on his co-star and onscreen wife, saying he and Nomvete's bond is something that comes naturally to the pair of them:

"It just comes naturally. I have to say, when we first met each other, I won't say what we said to each other, but we instantly connected. I think we come from a similar upbringing. I think a lot of it's got to do with upbringings. It's certainly — we're talking about this quite a lot today. There's that working-class element to us both. I think that and Peter Mullan being the king of the working class — I think that's the essence that holds us together."

He went on to tease what fans can expect from the couple in the new season, saying their mutually-supportive relationship will see a shift in terms of who feels more vulnerable, and who is there to support the other:

"With Durin and Disa, yes, it seems like they're clashing a lot, but what they do is they pick each other up along the way. It's mainly Disa pulling Durin up or dragging him along. But what was nice in Season 2 is that we see a slight role reversal in that Durin picks Disa up, actually, at some points in Season 2, which you'll see later on."

Will Prince Durin and King Durin Make Up in Season 2?

While it certainly seems that Prince Durin and his estranged father King Durin (Peter Mullan) do make up in Season 2, Arthur warns that it's not going to be smooth sailing, necessarily, for the pair. As he teased to Lane:

"There's a huge threat that comes to Middle-earth and very quickly — I would say very quickly — and yes, we do have to set aside our distances. Doesn't necessarily mean that either of us apologize to each other, but in the way that both Durins know that we shall love and we reconnect. But very quickly, that connection separates and gets further and further."

The first three episodes of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power are streaming on Prime Video now. Stay tuned to Collider for more on Season 2.

Watch on Prime Video