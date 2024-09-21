Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2.

With so many characters in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, it can be hard to give each of them the proper screentime they deserve. While Galadriel (Morfydd Clark) and Sauron (Charlie Vickers) always seem to get their due, other heroes of J.R.R. Tolkien's high-fantasy real have yet to receive their proper spotlight. One such cast member is Lloyd Owen, who plays the Numenórean hero Elendil, the now former Captain of Númenor's highly decorated Sea Guard. But in the most recent Rings of Power episodes, "Halls of Stone" and "Where Is He?," we've gotten to spend even more time with this powerhouse of a man, and his scenes reminded us that Elendil is a character well worth following, one whom we will hopefully get a lot more of as the season wraps up.

"Halls of Stone" Brings Elendil Back Into the Spotlight

After not having much to do thus far in Season 2, The Rings of Power has finally given us an Elendil-centered plot in the last few episodes — and we couldn't have been happier! With Ar-Pharazôn (Trystan Gravelle) now being considered the king following the events of "The Eagle and the Scepter," it's become a dangerous time to be considered an "Elf-friend" (the meaning behind Elendil's name). As such, Elendil has been deemed too loyal to queen regent Tar-Míriel (Cynthia Addai-Robinson) and released from his rank and duties as captain of the Sea Guard. Though Elendil's own daughter, Eärien (Ema Horvath), pleads with him to recuse himself of the Faithful cause and submit to Pharazôn's rule, Elendil maintains his convictions and gives up his time-honored position without a fight. Many of his men are seen still honoring him as captain in "Halls of Stone" as they too turn in their swords, much to the dismay of the King's Men standing guard.

Doing this now, just over halfway through the season, was the right move. Though Elendil had a decent amount to do in Season 1 when Galadriel was involved, upon returning to Númenor, the plot revolved more around the Pharazôn/Míriel conflict rather than any new developments with his character. But "Halls of Stone" offered us a valiant look at Elendil that reminds us once again that he was a man born to lead. This is perhaps the most "faithful" he has been thus far on the series, and his inclusion here offers a unique perspective on the power changes and political shifts of Númenor. When Míriel attempts to dissuade him in "Where Is He?" from standing with his convictions following his arrest, Elendil replies that if his faith isn't lived out, then it isn't really faith. He chooses to risk facing death, trusting that the Valar will protect him. This is part of the reason we like to see Elendil back in action (even if he hasn't yet drawn a sword in Season 2), well, that and actor Lloyd Owen's regal portrayal of the character.

Although Elendil is not (yet) royalty, he has an air about him that feels very kingly in nature. He doesn't allow himself to get caught up in petty squabbles, nor does he use the words he chooses deceptively. Instead, he holds himself to a higher standard, conducting himself honorably regardless of difficult circumstances or losses. Even in the face of judgment, he holds true to his belief that Míriel is Númenor's true ruler. This is undoubtedly due to the character's own religious persuasion — indeed, Owen has cited the biblical characters Noah and Job as primary inspirations for this role (via Cinema Express) — and his own unrelenting sense of integrity. As cool as the character looks on his own with his flowing Aragorn-like hair and his regal stature, Elendil is best understood in these episodes as a man of true conviction, devoted to something higher than himself. That is displayed in many ways, but it's certainly seen in his willingness to stand up for the little guy. These sorts are minorities in Númenor these days, as Míriel herself notes.

Elendil's Faithfulness Should Push the Númenor Plot Forward (and Foreshadow His Destiny)

We see in these episodes that, unlike many of his contemporaries, Elendil commands a respect that cannot be bought, only earned. We know from Tolkien's original material, per The Return of the King appendix and The Silmarillion, that he has a far greater destiny than just being the captain of the Sea Guard. No, Elendil goes on to become the founding High King of the Kingdoms of Gondor and Arnor, making him a direct ancestor of The Lord of the Ring's most popular hero, Aragorn. But getting Elendil there is what we really want to see, and episodes like this give us hope for the character's future on the show. We want to see how he decides to become a king himself, and we anxiously await how the character will lead Númenor's few survivors to a brave new world. Much of this season has already been devoted to his son Isildur (Maxim Baldry), whose own dark fate is inevitable, but without Elendil’s courage, honor, and faithfulness, it’s likely Sauron will never be defeated in the first place.

As such, these episodes in particular push Elendil forward as a primary protagonist, as important as other characters like Galadriel, Elrond (Robert Aramayo), and Sauron himself. Because Owen is such a fantastic actor, fitting to Tolkien’s material, it’s easy to fall back into his storyline even after an episode or two away. Whether he is a captain or a layman, his regal cadence shines forth in every scene he’s in, and that’s to The Rings of Power’s benefit. We can't wait to see him perform alongside Benjamin Walker's Gil-galad, a character whom Elendil will likely befriend as the series progresses. As Númenor falls into chaos, Elendil is meant to be the voice of reason in a kingdom continually sinking. If Míriel's dark visions (and Tolkien's material) are to be believed, it's likely his role will only grow as the series continues. Hopefully, "Halls of Stone" and "Where Is He?" are only a foretaste of what future seasons might bring.

Additionally, Elendil's ability to command the respect of those around him, even in the face of unreasonable odds, is his super-power. It's only through his sacrificial example as a leader that he can inspire others. We see this in how he's willing to give up his life to the Valar's will, only for Míriel to take his place, convinced that the kingdom needs him more than herself. It's no wonder then that Elendil will one day be in charge of his own kingdoms. In "Halls of Stone," we finally get to see Elendil grieve Isildur, his son whom he believes to be dead after their venture to Middle-earth last season. In many respects, Isildur's "death" has led to a greater connection with Valandil (Alex Tarrant), who was taken from us far too soon here as well. Though we know Isildur is alive and well, Elendil does not, and he believes that he's not only losing his country and his purpose with the Sea Guard, but also his family legacy and now one of his closest allies in Valandil. Yes, he does have another son somewhere on the island kingdom (whom we have yet to explore), but his daughter, Eärien, has erroneously sided now with Pharazôn, believing her father's convictions to be nothing more than pride. The jury's still out concerning her ultimate fate.

Elendil Deserves More Screentime on 'The Rings of Power'

But "Halls of Stone" and "Where Is He?" are only a tease of what might come, one that Rings of Power needs to work at paying off. The Prime Video series has an unfortunate tendency to leave a character's fate unknown for quite some time, sometimes even between seasons. Though there are still a few more episodes left in Season 2, we can't help but wish that the series were structured in a way that gave better care to some of these characters and plotlines. In some respects, the Númenor plot has moved far too quickly to really appreciate the tensions growing between factions like the Faithful and the King's Men. On the other hand, it's about time that Rings of Power finally did something with the island kingdom, so any progress is ultimately welcome. Still, we can't help but wish that greater care were given in crafting this story, and that Elendil's role would be equal to some of his other co-stars.

Considering how Rings of Power has fought to maintain a clear focus on so many important characters from the Second Age, such as Galadriel, Elrond, and Isildur, it seems like the man who would go on to lead the Kingdoms of Gondor and Arnor should be just as important. He certainly is to Míriel, and his role in the story only seems to be increasing. This rings especially true considering that Gondor and Arnor would be vital to Sauron's devastation in both the Second and Third Ages. Perhaps this is exactly where the series is going, and these episodes are meant to be the gateway to that direction. On the other hand, it may be that this is Rings of Power doing its usual thing of picking up characters or plots we may have forgotten about, only to drop them again for a few more episodes. Hopefully, this marks the former.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is available for streaming on Prime Video, with new Season 2 episodes premiering on Thursdays.

