The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2's penultimate episode, "Doomed to Die," is packed with action as the Elves go to war. The conflict against Sauron (Charlie Vickers) comes to a head as Adar (Sam Hazeldine) attacks Eregion, where Sauron holds Celebrimbor (Charles Edwards) captive. The Elves go to battle against Adar, but they are horribly outnumbered. Full of death and destruction, the gruesome episode is unmissable for many reasons, but one quieter scene gives us what the series has been missing: Elrond (Robert Aramayo) and Durin's (Owain Arthur) friendship. The Elf and the Dwarf spent much of Season 1 together as Elrond visited Khazad-dûm, and the unlikely friendship became a highlight of the series. But, they went their separate ways and didn't meet in Season 2 until Episode 7, where their single scene provides a much-needed moment of levity in the dark story.

However, the episode doesn't just give us a glimpse of the two of them together. Instead, it puts Elrond and Durin's friendship to the test once again. Though they claim to be as close as brothers, Elrond and Durin have had a difficult relationship before, namely when Elrond disappeared for years, angering Durin. Yet, Season 1 left them on solid ground as each character went on their own journey. Now, both are in a precarious position, Elrond with the battle he's about to face and Durin trying to take control of Khazad-dûm from his father, who has been consumed by one of the Seven Dwarven Rings. This time, putting Durin in the position to choose between his friend and his people, The Rings of Power threatens to bring a rift between the fan-favorite characters, which could further endanger Middle-earth.

Elrond and Durin Share a Memorable Scene in 'The Rings of Power' Season 2, Episode 7

This pair share a scene early in the episode when Elrond visits Khazad-dûm again, but this time, he is there to ask Durin for help fighting Adar. From the moment they are in the same room, these old friends fall into their old dynamic, as Durin good-naturedly insults Elrond before they compare who has had more going on since their last meeting. But as they catch up on the many events that have transpired, things take a more serious turn. Elrond's not there for a simple visit. Staring defeat in the face, he needs Durin to arrange an alliance between the Dwarves and the Elves against the evil in Middle-earth, and despite all he has going on, Durin agrees to help. True to his word, Durin plans to rally the Dwarves as Elrond holds off Adar's army. The Dwarves intend to join the battle at first light, surprising their enemy and helping the Elves to victory.

The scene between Elrond and Durin is much more than a break in the intensity of the rest of the episode. Beneath the jokes, the moment shows how strong their friendship is, because few Elves and Dwarves can get their people to work together after years of animosity. Durin has already gotten the Dwarves of Khazad-dûm to acknowledge the evil of the Ring given to them by Sauron, so convincing them to go to war is not much of a stretch. But despite his promise to Elrond, things grow more complex, putting Elrond and Durin's friendship in a difficult situation.

'The Rings of Power' Tests Elrond and Durin's Friendship Again

While the agreement seems dependable, considering the bond between Elrond and Durin, things go horribly wrong after their meeting. Circumstances force their deal to fall apart when Durin's father, King Durin III (Peter Mullan), moves for the mines that Durin is guarding. Enthralled by the Ring, King Durin wants to continue mining mithril to make a fortune, while Durin has been trying to stop him, recognizing the danger that further mithril mining could cause (after he glimpsed the balrog). This twist means that if Durin fulfills his promise to Elrond, he will allow his father the opportunity to destroy their home with his greed.

Now, Durin is forced to choose between his friend and his people. This situation mirrors Elrond's in Season 1, who promised Durin he would not share the news of mithril with the Elves but learned that the mineral was the only way King Gil-Galad (Benjamin Walker) could think of to save their people. Elrond kept his promise to Durin, telling his friend about the situation and getting help. But unlike Elrond's choice, there is no clever workaround to allow him to save both, and Durin has no time to contemplate. He is forced to recall the army of Dwarves that he promised Elrond for the sake of his people, leaving the Elves without reinforcements and letting his friend down.

Durin's Choice Has Consequences in "Doomed to Die"

Image via Prime Video

Durin is put in a terrible situation, and there is no way to win, but his choice inevitably hurts both Elrond and the trust between them. Elrond, already well into the battle, expects Durin's army and is so sure of his friend. But he and the Elves are holding out for the Dwarven reinforcements that never come, leaving the army in a hopeless fight as their numbers dwindle. When the sun rises, Elrond excitedly looks for his allies to relieve them, but they don't come. Despite Vorohil (Charlie Rix), who was sent to guide the Dwarves, arriving to tell Elrond that the gates are shut, Elrond doesn't lose faith in his friend, repeating, "Durin will come." However, the rest of the Elves around him give up on aid quickly, showing their opinion of Dwarves.

Ultimately, Adar wins the battle, and even Elrond is forced to admit that Durin is not coming in the end, adding a heartbreaking moment to the end of the episode as the betrayal sinks in. It adds a new layer to Elrond and Durin's dynamic, as though Durin has expressed his anger with Elrond, Elrond has never reciprocated. With an already shaky relationship between Elves and Dwarves, the broken promise threatens to escalate the mistrust between them, and now, even Elrond may not be ready to rely on his relationship with Durin.

