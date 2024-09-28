Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2 Episode 7.

As The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power approaches the end of its second season, the show has included many surprises — death and destruction, the Dwarves headed for a rebellion, and Sauron (Charlie Vickers) showing off his considerable powers. But none of that may be as shocking as that kiss between Elrond (Robert Aramayo) and Galadriel (Morfydd Clark). The Rings of Power isn't new to showing relationships developing from friendship into more — just look at Elendil (Lloyd Owen) and Miriel (Cynthia Addai-Robinson) – but the kiss between the two elves justifiably caught viewers off guard. While the two are introduced as old friends, the show has never once hinted at there being more between them. More significantly, in Season 2, they're hardly even friendly, as they argue about the Elven Rings of Power. Elrond wants to destroy them, while Galadriel places more trust in her ring, Nenya, and the powers it has given her.

But beyond their relationship in the show, the kiss between Elrond and Galadriel feels strange. Readers of J. R. R. Tolkien's works may remember that Elrond's eventual wife, Celebrían, is also Galadriel's daughter. Even if Galadriel is not yet Elrond's mother-in-law, it's odd, to say the least. Though there is no indication that Celebrían has been born yet in Rings of Power, any vague romantic ties between Elrond and Galadriel would make that relationship uncomfortable. Fortunately, the kiss isn't the start of a relationship between the two. Yes, it's still a little odd to see these characters share even a platonic kiss, but the moment is packed full of meaning that is anything but romantic.

Kissing Galadriel is Part of Elrond's Strategy in 'The Rings of Power'

Image via Prime Video

The important thing to remember is that, though it may not seem like it at first, there is a reason behind the kiss. The scene in question happens in Season 2, Episode 7, "Doomed to Die," when Galadriel is a prisoner of Adar (Sam Hazeldine) after sacrificing herself to allow Elrond and the rest of their team to escape. Elrond meets Adar to negotiate, but Adar asks for one of the Rings of Power in exchange for Galadriel, which is a price even Galadriel knows is too high. Before he leaves, Elrond requests the chance to say goodbye to Galadriel. Elrond asks for forgiveness for not saving her, and then the kiss happens, surprising even Galadriel, who gives him a confused look when they pull apart.

But the kiss itself serves as a distraction in Elrond's larger plan. It's subtle enough to go unnoticed by Adar or the many Uruk standing around, but during their kiss, Elrond passes Galadriel a cloak pin he had been wearing. Though it is unassuming, it is the tool Galadriel needs to escape her captors. While even that is no guarantee of her safety, Elrond does help Galadriel, and it pays off. Later in the episode, Galadriel manages to get free and eventually joins the Elves in battle. Elrond ultimately uses the kiss to hide his true intentions from Adar, giving him an excuse to get close to Galadriel and pass her the weapon she needs to save herself.

Elrond and Galadriel's Kiss Has Another Meaning in 'The Rings of Power'

Close

While there are no romantic undertones to the kiss, there is more to the moment than simple strategy. Throughout Season 2, Elrond and Galadriel's relationship has been full of tension. From the very beginning of the season, Elrond feels Galadriel lied to them about Halbrand's true identity and argues for destroying the Elven Rings without using them. Meanwhile, Galadriel firmly believes that the rings can benefit the Elves despite their creator. This disagreement throws them into conflict, and when Elrond is tasked with getting a message to Celebrimbor (Charles Edwards) rather than Galadriel, the tension grows. Galadriel is unused to taking orders and wants to use her ring as a source of information, putting her and Elrond in further conflict as he distrusts the Rings and, therefore, Galadriel. But things change when she faces Adar's army to allow Elrond and their remaining companions to warn the rest of the Elves.

That was the last time the friends saw each other, and throughout the negotiations, Elrond isn't allowed to interact with Galadriel. So, the kiss they share shows a level of forgiveness that they cannot openly discuss at the moment. Despite their differences, the two come together, and in a departure from the rest of their Season 2 story, both are forced to trust the other. When Elrond gives Galadriel the pin, he must believe she can do the rest to save herself, while Galadriel's seemingly imminent death leaves her having to trust Elrond to defeat Adar. This moment shows a change in their relationship, just not a romantic one.

'The Rings of Power' Also Uses That Kiss as a Goodbye

Though Elrond's motivation for kissing Galadriel is far more logical than emotional, there is another layer to it. There is a very real possibility that one or both of them will not survive the night, so the kiss also serves as a quiet farewell between the friends, as Aramayo also explained while speaking with Collider about the episode: "This is very, very likely the last time he’s going to see her, and she's very dear to him. So, it's a really emotional moment, and it's a goodbye." Galadriel is still a prisoner of Adar, who plans to march to war with her head on a spike. At that point, Galadriel doesn't expect to live long, believing she will never see Elrond or any other friendly face again. Though Elrond gives her the pin and a chance to escape, she is still deep in enemy territory, which decreases her chances of survival.

Elrond is facing death as well, as he leads the charge in a battle where he knows the Elves will be outnumbered. Though he has lined up Dwarven aid, he knows the odds are against him, so Elrond recognizes that, even if Galadriel escapes, he may not be there to greet her. The two Elves have known each other for many years, and saying goodbye to an old friend is emotional, and the kiss is that goodbye. Certainly, the moment is unlike most TV kisses, and fortunately, it will not lead to anything more as the show continues, but Elrond and Galadriel's kiss is not as shocking as it first seems, and though it has implications for their relationship, none are romantic.

