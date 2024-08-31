Fans of The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring will remember an iconic sequence where Elrond (Hugo Weaving) urges Isildur (Harry Sinclair) to toss the One Ring into the fires of Mount Doom, only for the Prince to opt to keep it for himself instead. Now with The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2 streaming on Prime Video, it's becoming clear that that was not the first time Elrond tried to do something about Sauron's rise to power through the use of jewellery.

In a new interview with Collider's Carly Lane, actor Robert Aramayo, who plays a young Elrond, shared where his character's mistrust of the Elven rings stems from. As Aramayo explained, once Elrond began to piece together Sauron's (Charlie Vickers) deception at the end of Season 1, his mistrust of the rings too began to grow:

"He doesn't have all the pieces either at that moment, at the end of the first season. He doesn't know all the pieces or understand exactly what's going on, and he hasn't made all the jumps to the Dark Lord. He still doesn't really know what is going on, which is what leads to the big, dramatic introduction in the second season. He definitely is of the mindset that if Sauron has been anywhere near anything that we've created, then it's tarnished and evil. He doesn't underestimate the manipulative ability, the power that Sauron has. He just does not underestimate it. So, that leads him to a series of choices that are uncomfortable for him to make."

Elrond Is Conflicted Because of His Friendship With Galadriel

Part of Elrond's conflict, Aramayo continued, stems from his close friendship with Galadriel (Morfydd Clark). The two start Season 2 at odds, which leads to inner turmoil for Elrond. As Aramayo explains:

"He's in conflict because of how much he cares for her. What he's in conflict about is that she is for him. Whilst he doesn't underestimate Sauron's power, he also doesn't underestimate Galadriel either. He understands her worth, her value, and her instinct and power. He loves her, as well. So, he's got conflict not with her decision-making, perhaps, although that is definitely true. He's also got conflict with the fact that he cares so much about her. So he’s like, “How could she do this? How could we be here from a decision that you've made? What does that mean? Do I trust it? And if I don't trust it, what does that mean about so many other things?” I feel like Elrond often has these people, these Elves or Dwarves or whoever, in his life, who are central for him, and he builds a foundation on top of them—Gil-galad, Galadriel, Durin. These relationships are so important to him. So, when it gets so complex with Galadriel, it’s so challenging because of how he feels about her."

The first three episodes of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power are streaming on Prime Video now. Stay tuned to Collider for more on Season 2.

Watch on Prime Video