Peter Jackson’s The Lord of the Rings trilogy dabbles in horror when the situation calls for it, and does so with an edge no doubt influenced by Jackson’s previous experience as a low-budget horror director. The Nazgûl rampage through humble towns, the grimy creation of the Uruk-hai, and there's the living nightmare that is Shelob's lair, to name some pointed examples. The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 1 proved it wasn't afraid to push boundaries after the appropriately bleak eruption of Mount Doom, and Season 2's flashback prologue is as grim as can be: both the sheer violence of Adar (Sam Hazeldine) and his orcs murdering Sauron (Jack Lowden) and the ominous implications behind Sauron's eventual resurrection. Compared to Episode 2, that brutal opening is just a teaser. Rings of Power's second season reserves the series' most visually and atmospherically impressive moment yet for Sauron's "debut" of his Annatar form (Charlie Vickers) — a scene that falls somewhere between dark Gothic fantasy and a demonic horror movie.

'The Rings of Power' Season 2's Annatar Scene Builds Psychological Tension

Effective horror lives or dies on the building of tension. No amount of jump scares can supplement a situation that lacks mood or stakes. So far, Rings of Power Season 2’s suspense comes from the dramatic irony of the audience being in on Sauron's secret. The franchise’s greatest threat is hiding in plain sight, worming his way into select individuals' circles by earning their trust and preying upon their vulnerabilities. This season specifically, Sauron turns his gaze upon elven-smith Celebrimbor (Charles Edwards). Sauron needs Celebrimbor's acumen and resources to forge the Rings of Power, and Episode 2's structure breeds apprehension through Sauron's evolving pursuit.

For one, even though Sauron can't accomplish his conquest goals without Celebrimbor, there's no telling what the Dark Lord might do to the elf. Sauron's veneer of polite patience conceals an ancient entity capable of tormenting — or killing – Celebrimbor at any given moment. In turn, Celebrimbor unwittingly invites a predator into his home, the place where he's at his most vulnerable. To that end, Vickers injects more blatant menace into his expressions but never overplays his hand by mugging for the camera, even when it lingers on him. Achieving this highly specific tension — the "we know, but the characters don't" kind — is difficult. Rings' success lends Sauron's nuanced psychological manipulations the sinister quality they require. He reads his targets like an open book and ruthlessly, intuitively pursues them.

To wit, Sauron first approaches Celebrimbor as Halbrand, the mortal man Celebrimbor knows from their shared time in Lindon. He refuses to leave even after Celebrimbor denies him an audience, content to stand outside in a gloomy nighttime downpour. Once his persistence wears Celebrimbor down, Sauron plays up their comfortable and reciprocal acquaintance. He shows a faux concern, a hesitancy, to which Celebrimbor compassionately responds — the emotional equivalent of Sauron getting his foot in the door. He lays a solid foundation in Celebrimbor's mind, pretending to confide in his insightful friend before lying about Galadriel (Morfydd Clark) and High King Gil-galad's (Benjamin Walker) recent actions. He plants seeds of doubt and resentment, implying that the people in power always cast aside those who toil in service behind the scenes — and the fear of being forgotten is one of Celebrimbor's Achilles' heels.

'The Rings of Power' Season 2 Smartly Uses Horror Tropes

Once Sauron realizes that winning Celebrimbor over requires an undeniable display of force, he improvises. His request becomes grander: now Celebrimbor's charge isn't just saving the elves from an encroaching threat, but protecting all of Middle-earth. He targets Celebrimbor's unsatiated desire to create something glorious and enduring, and appeals to his vanity by arguing that the Valar, the god-like beings whom the elves revere, have chosen Celebrimbor as Middle-earth's worthy savior. To prove his point, he transforms Celebrimbor’s already low-lit room into the elvish equivalent of a haunted mansion. He enhances the outside storm with abrupt slashes of lightning. Peals of ominous, bass-rumbling thunder emphasize key statements and cut off Celebrimbor's baffled protests. The doors distract him entirely when they fling open, banging off the walls as the wind-whipped rain pours in.

Once Celebrimbor has shut the doors, an act removing Sauron from his eyeline, he turns back to find that his friend has dramatically vanished. It's unsettling, especially when the minimal lighting provided by sconces and candles suddenly, inexplicably plummets into pitch black. Celebrimbor wanders the eerie darkness, calling Halbrand's name into the echoing silence like a slasher heroine naively venturing into the exact place she shouldn't go. The remaining lights flicker off one by one until the only illumination left is the forge's simmering fire. A scene like this would automatically be unnerving, but the horror tropes couldn't be more classic or appropriately paced.

These steps all lead to Sauron reappearing with the production value grandeur one might imagine of a terrifying villain — or a religious messiah. Smoke plumes pour from the forge. The flames spike high and wide. But the fire doesn't consume Celebrimbor's chambers. Nor does it consume Sauron as he emerges from their burning depths untouched, now clean-shaven, blond, and elven-eared — like the fire has purged away his crude disguise. His regal approach has the slow gait of a stalking killer. His voice echoes as he proclaims an array of lofty promises to Celebrimbor, but his lips never move.

'The Rings of Power's Annatar Reveal Is Both Terrifying and Beautiful

Sauron concludes his display by projecting a geographically impossible image of himself centered, surrounded, and backed by golden-colored smoke. And, just to make sure Celebrimbor doesn't miss the point (and not to be undone in the atmosphere department), two rays of light break through the above clouds and bracket him on either side. Due to the narrative focus of Jackson's films and Rings of Power thus far, we haven't seen Sauron truly flex his god-like powers. Now, we've witnessed a taste, and it's as appropriately terrifying as it is beautiful to behold — which suits Sauron.

Even though J. R. R. Tolkien didn't style Lord of the Rings as a religious metaphor, his legendarium casts Sauron in a classically Satanic, "fallen angel" role. Sauron, one of the first beings to ever exist, turned away from his creator to follow Morgoth, the first Dark Lord. The Christian Bible also describes angels as grotesque enough to terrify the humans who see their unfiltered faces. Annatar is Sauron's fair form, but the religious connotations of this particular iconography feel intentional on Rings of Power's part.

Faced with all of the above, it's no wonder Celebrimbor bows to Annatar, overcome by awe and perhaps some fear. Transforming Halbrand into Annatar requires a convincingly impressive show on its own. Swaying Celebrimbor, a sympathetically flawed but loyal elf, demands multiple escalating layers. Common horror tropes, dramatic irony, and Sauron’s intentions combine into an unsettling and cinematically jaw-dropping moment on a scale worthy of Jackson's most eye-catching spectacles. Compared to this, Gandalf the White could learn a thing or two about entrances.

