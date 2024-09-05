Despite many mixed reviews, the epic scope and immersive world of the first season of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power was promising enough to warrant a second outing. Set thousands of years before the events of the novel during Middle-Earth's Second Age, Rings of Power Season 1 twisted and turned until it finally exploded into life with a finale that left many on the edge of their seats. Since the finale aired on October 14, 2022, the countdown for more was officially on, with many clamoring for any sense of direction as the debut of Season 2 edged closer. Finally, on August 29, 2024 - nearly two years later - it returned.

Following the epic three-episode opening to the second season of Rings of Power, all eyes have been firmly fixed on what lies ahead. The fanbase is certainly split based on the rollercoaster ride Rings of Power Season 2 has been on thus far, but that hasn't silenced the buzz for the many sure shocks that lay in wait. So, with that in mind, here is a look at everything you need to know about Rings of Power Season 2, Episode 4.

When is 'Rings of Power' Season 2, Episode 4 on Streaming?

Image via Prime Video

Rings of Power Season 2, Episode 4 will be officially released on Thursday, September 5, 2024, at 12 a.m. PT and 3:00 a.m. ET. All subsequent episodes will be released weekly following the trio of episodes that debuted on August 29. As is expected, the episode will be available to stream on Prime Video, as are all episodes in both Season 1 and so far in Season 2.

For those without a Prime subscription who will need one to watch the rise of the Dark Lord Sauron (Charlie Vickers), Prime Video is available on its own for $8.99 per month or, alternatively, can be purchased as a bundle with the rest of Amazon Prime for $14.99 per month or $139 per year. For an additional $2.99 per month, you can even have ads removed. For more information on the range of offers Prime has available, check out the link below.

What Happened in 'Rings of Power' Season 2, Episode 3?

Image via Prime Video

Titled "The Eagle and the Scepter," episode 3 took a slight detour in pace and narrative from the opening two outings, beginning with a flashback of Elendil (Lloyd Owen) trying to bring Isildur's (Maxim Baldry) horse Berek home to Númenor. Quite quickly, the episode becomes an arachnophobe's nightmare, as gruesomely large spiders start hatching out of eggs all around the cave Isildur is in. Nevertheless, the narrative powers on, and Isildur discovers a young woman, Estrid (Nia Towle), with the two coming under attack by savages who steal Berek, to the dismay of both Isildur and the audience. Theo (Tyroe Muhafidin), son of Bronwyn (Nazanin Boniadi), promises to help find and return Berek, whilst over in Númenor, outrage arises when it is discovered Míriel has been using an Elvish palantír (crystal ball). Eärien (Ema Horvath) then steals the palantír from under Míriel's nose, sparking alarm when she reveals its existence to the human-supremacist nobles. The episode ends with Pharazôn assuming leadership of Númenor, thanks to the support of the people. More questions are raised than answered in episode 3, although this is to be expected as the season edges closer to its second half.

'Rings of Power' Season 2, Episode 4 Preview

Image via Prime Video

With the second season still taking time to find its feet, although not without its many merits, it is to be expected that the varied selection of plot points on offer will continue to develop in episode 4, likely without many solid answers. Sauron's mission to craft the titular Rings of Power continues, as Elves like Galadriel, Elrond, and Gil-galad press on with their plan to stop him. As time continues, more will be easily assumed about future episodes, so for now, fans can sit back, relax, and indulge in the surprises that lay ahead.

What's the 'Rings of Power' Season 2 Episode Schedule?

Image via Prime Video

For those looking for a reminder of what has come before and of what lies in store, here's a breakdown of the Rings of Power Season 2 Episode Schedule.