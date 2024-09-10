After not two but three episodes kicked off premiere day for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2, all eyes were on episode 4 to develop and deliver as the season finished its first half. What viewers received was a meandering approach to multiple journeys, with the series' usual trend of splitting episodes into three narrative arcs altered to include a fourth.

The episode also featured plenty of fan service and easter eggs - as is customary with any franchise series nowadays - with some viewers taking to social media to admit their frustration with the direction of this second outing. Nevertheless, it has to be admitted that such commitment to set up now likely points to an explosive payoff down the line, with episode 5 hopefully kicking the season up a notch. So, with that in mind, here is a look at everything you need to know about Rings of Power Season 2, Episode 5.

When is 'Rings of Power' Season 2, Episode 5 on Streaming?

Rings of Power Season 2, Episode 4 will be officially released on Thursday, September 12, 2024, at 12 a.m. PT and 3:00 a.m. ET. All episodes will be released weekly following the debut of a trio of episodes on August 29. As is expected, the episode will continue to be available to stream on Prime Video, as are all episodes in both Season 1.

For those without a Prime subscription who will need one to watch the Dark Lord Sauron (Charlie Vickers) rise, Prime Video is available on its own for $8.99 per month or it can be purchased as a bundle with the rest of Amazon Prime for $14.99 per month or $139 per year. Ads can even be removed for an additional $2.99 per month. For more information on the range of offers Prime has available, check out the link below.

What Happened in 'Rings of Power' Season 2, Episode 4?

Titled "Eldest" in reference to Rory Kinnear's Tom Bombadil - albeit a version of the character different to that fashioned by Tolkien - Rings of Power Season 2, Episode 4 saw journeys venturing throughout. These journeys are split into four, with Galadriel (Morfydd Clark) and co's voyage toward a showdown in Eledrion; Arondir (Ismael Cruz Córdova) and Isildur (Maxim Baldry) taking a trip into the forest as they look to rebuild trust, The Stranger (Daniel Weyman) meeting the aforementioned mysterious Tom, and the Harfoots' separation. The episode is keen to try and build character and develop plot in a middle-of-the-season look forward, with easter eggs and fan service aplenty throughout - whether you like it or not. As characters stumble across more of Sauron's devastation and the pending final showdown seems to loom just that little bit larger, a surprising deep cut of Tolkien lore is introduced with an appearance by the Entwife Winterbloom (Olivia Williams). Usually, the history of the Entwives is only hinted at in The Lord of the Rings media, so eagle-eyed and dedicated fans would likely have enjoyed the nod - even if too many nostalgic cooks can spoil the broth. The episode ends with Galadriel getting captured by Adar (Sam Hazeldine) after fending off orcs. The episode is, of course, visually stunning, with the impressive scope of the series yet to fade even slightly.

The arrival of Bombadil to Rings of Power Season 2 has been one destined for a long time, with many fans looking to this exact addition to the show as a stand-out highlight thus far. Speaking to Games Radar, Kinnear admitted he wasn't surprised it had taken this long to put Bombadil on screen, saying:

"Well, I guess with the other adaptations, I think Peter Jackson said it, it doesn't necessarily drive the story on, particularly in the narrative of it. But in the pages and in people's imaginations, he is this incredible character that has so much knowledge and so much sense of fun and so much life about him, as well as the whole of humanity and history and the earth. This is sort of representative of all that Earth is, and Middle-earth."

'Rings of Power' Season 2, Episode 5 Preview

It's fair to say that Season 2 of Rings of Power hasn't quite kicked into full gear yet. Fans might be expecting that, come the halfway mark, plenty of action would help to pace this epic journey towards its enticing end. Alas, episode 4 slowed down this speed in favor of a pensive approach to character development that may have been a tad too interested in fan service. With that in mind, it's likely that a balance is to be drawn between episodes 4 and 5, with the next chapter hopefully delivering on the franchise's promise of well-choreographed, highly entertaining action. As Sauron continues to leave wreckage in his wake and the journey to stop him goes on, expect more combat with the season entering its second half.

What is the 'Rings of Power' Season 2 Episode Schedule?

