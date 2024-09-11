Halfway through the second season of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power and it is safe to assume that the stakes haven't been higher in the Second Age of Middle-earth. That great evil, Sauron (Charlie Vickers), cloaked now as an agent of light, in the Lord of Gifts, Annatar, seeks to press his advantage. Having already schemed his way into the mind of Celebrimbor (Charles Edwards), Annatar is ready for the next phase of his plan, and the latest sneak peek into episode 5, shared by Prime Video, teases exactly that.

When Sauron emerged as Annatar earlier in the season, he soon had Celebrimbor eating from his hands as the pair sort to create rings of power, touched by Sauron, for the Dwarven lords. In the newly released teaser for Thursday's episode, Sauron aka Annatar, suggests to the mastersmith that they craft rings of power for men also. A suggestion Celebrimbor, at least initially, pushes back on. Beyond Sauron's scheming and manipulation in Eregion, the clip also cuts to Fair Númenor, where Pharazôn (Trystan Gravelle) now reigns as king in place of his cousin, Queen Regent Míriel (Cynthia Addai-Robinson).

Incarcerated, Miriel seems to lay the foundations that will eventually lead to Elendil (Llyod Owen) becoming king of Gondor when disaster befalls the star-shaped island. Back in Middle-earth, Prince Durin (Owain Arthur) counsels his father against resuming the exploration of mithril within the depths of Khazad-dûm, as this is likely to awaken an ancient and terrible evil within its bowels.

It's All Mind Games For the Great Deceiver in 'The Rings of Power'

Anyone who is familiar with Peter Jackson's original trilogy, and the literary works of J.R.R. Tolkien will be aware that, ultimately, Annatar will have his way and the men will have their own rings of power. These rings will lead to the corruption of these men, transforming them ultimately into the Ringwraiths, or as they are famously known, The Nazgûl. He would corrupt their minds as he is currently doing to Celebrimbor, a mind game that is literally about messing with the elf's sanity, according to showrunner Patrick McKay:

"[T]he story in Eregion between Sauron and Celebrimbor is going to be a psychological thriller, where you're watching Sauron pick apart the sanity of one of the greatest minds in all Elvendom with Celebrimbor, the great Elven smith. We talk about a sort of gaslighting, as he's slowly manipulating and tormenting Celebrimbor to the point of losing his mind. So the story goes into dark places psychologically as well as the actual stakes and fate of Middle-earth."

The first four episodes of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power are streaming on Prime Video now. Stay tuned to Collider for more on Season 2. Watch the sneak peek above.

