Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2 Episode 5.

The latest episode of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2, "Halls of Stone," showcases the further deterioration of Númenor. As Pharazôn (Trystan Gravelle) and his son, Kemen (Leon Wadham), slowly take over the city, the tension builds between Kemen and Elendil (Lloyd Owen) and explodes during a burial ritual in which Kemen murders Valandil (Alex Tarrant). The violation of a holy and godly place is yet another step towards the eventual fall of Númenor, which it appears Tar-Míriel (Cynthia Addai-Robinson) witnessed in the palantír back in Season 1.

However, it's the death of Valandil, one of the soldiers under Elendil's command and Isildur's (Maxim Baldry) friend, that is truly the most shocking and chilling death so far in The Rings of Power, and not just due to how it was filmed and written. It's an unexpected and cruel murder that highlights the consequences of failure in this battle between good and evil. Not only this, but it's a lesson in how to make engaging supporting characters that assist in giving depth to your protagonist's tale.

The Writing in This 'Rings of Power' Season 2 Scene Is Excellent

Valandil’s death is written really well, building tension and playing with the audience's expectations to shock them when they least expect it. The power dynamic is constantly shifting between Kemen and Valandil. Initially, Valandil prevents Elendil from attacking Kemen, so when we think Kemen is going to drown Valandil, we feel the injustice of this moment. Then, when Valandil gets the opportunity to stab Kemen, we think this will be the spark to cause civil war, a complete escalation out of Elendil's control. But, when Valandil drops the sword, it creates the feeling that all of that tension was intended to trick the audience, only for the show to display its ruthlessness a second later.

The tension of the moment is so effective because it pays off, and now viewers will fear for the other characters in The Rings of Power. When Valandil snaps Kemen's arm, he has already signed his death warrant — unless he kills Kemen first. When he drops the sword, he commits to Elendil's mission from Tar-Míriel, of being just and upholding the right values of the Faithful. However, like something out of Game of Thrones, Kemen punishes Valandil for his overreliance on justice. In a battle against evil, mistakes like giving a wounded animal a weapon and turning your back on them will cost you.

'The Rings of Power's Literal Stab in the Back Is Even More Devastating

What is unique about this Rings of Power death is the way it was committed and the context in which it happened. Not only is it a stab in the back, but it is a literal stab in the back. It is a betrayal similar to Sméagol's (Andy Serkis) murder of his relative Déagol (Thomas Robins) in Peter Jackson's Lord of the Rings movies, and how Sméagol's soul is destroyed at that moment. This is a Númenorian betraying a fellow Númenorian, doing what Aragorn (Viggo Mortensen) warns will be the end of the age of men in The Lord of the Rings: Return of the King — when those involved "forsake our friends and break all bonds of fellowship."

This kind of betrayal of trust, with Valandil dropping the sword and trusting his Númenorian compatriot to also choose a path of honor before being killed by him, feels like a key turning point in Númenor’s history as it begins its downfall. We have seen other Lord of the Rings characters doing the same — like Wormtongue (Brad Dourif) stabbing Saruman (Christopher Lee) in the back in Return of the King’s extended edition, but this murder feels like a fall from nobility, rather than Wormtongue’s redemption.

Valandil's Death in 'The Rings of Power' Hits Hard for This Reason

Overall, this episode shows how to make supporting characters engaging by giving them their own arcs that truly impact our protagonists. Valandil’s actions in previously supporting Elendil really make this feel like a loss, as his salute to Elendil drives the others to show their love for their "captain" even after he is relieved of his duty. This greatly helps Elendil to believe in the mission given to him by Tar-Míriel, and will now be a great challenge to him in being pure of heart, as he has lost someone he seemed to look out for like his own son.

Kemen’s descent into cowardice in the pursuit of his father’s approval has also made the Númenor storyline more interesting to watch, as it provides us with a character that is just as entertaining to watch as he is someone we love to hate. He is, in some ways, similar to Joffrey (Jack Gleeson) in Game of Thrones, a character who only holds political power due to his birth circumstances — though, like Joffrey, Kemen has become a far more frightening character now that he has killed someone like Valandil. We understand the stakes surrounding the character, but also how far he might go to achieve his goals.

In the end, this has made The Rings of Power's Númenor subplot far more interesting, as the writing has given us fascinating supporting characters who can actually impact the main plot, which will force protagonists like Elendil to make tough decisions moving forward. The writing for the scene itself was effective, playing with the audience's expectations until we barely saw the stab in the back coming. We don't exactly know what will become of Númenor by the end of The Rings of Power, but this moment feels like a clear step in the direction of the downfall of Númenor, one that is both shocking and chilling.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is available to stream on Prime Video, with new Season 2 episodes premiering Thursdays.

