The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2 has had mixed reviews thus far. A trilogy of opening episodes was followed by a fourth installment that sadly disappointed many. However, Episode 5, "Halls of Stone", seems to have brought some smiles back to the fandom's face, as the more pivotal plot threads were developed further instead of cheap fan service.

Now, just three episodes remain, and it's becoming clearer that some questions seem destined to remain unresolved right up until the finale. Alas, this might not be such a bad thing, as a deft and detailed approach to development can lead to some seriously emotionally powerful resolutions. Only time and the finale will tell if that is to be the case, and, in the meantime, there's the small matter of Episode 6 to handle. So, with that in mind, here's a look at everything you need to know about Rings of Power Season 2, Episode 6.

When is 'Rings of Power' Season 2, Episode 6 on Streaming?

Rings of Power Season 2, Episode 6 will be officially released on Thursday, September 19, 2024, at 12 a.m. PT and 3:00 a.m. ET. All episodes have been and will continue to be released weekly, finishing on Thursday, October 3. As is expected, the episode will continue to be available to stream on Prime Video, where you can also catch all episodes in both Season 1 and 2.

For those without a Prime subscription who will need one to watch the culmination of the Dark Lord Sauron's (Charlie Vickers) rise, Prime Video is available on its own for $8.99 per month or it can be purchased as a bundle with the rest of Amazon Prime for $14.99 per month or $139 per year. Ads can even be removed for an additional $2.99 per month. For more information on the range of offers Prime has available, check out the link below.

What Happened in 'Rings of Power' Season 2, Episode 5?

Episode 5 is considered by many to be the highest point of the season thus far, which puts the season in good form as it enters its final stretch. After an Easter Egg-filled Episode 4 that left many dissatisfied, Episode 5 went back to basics with the classic trio of plot threads as journeys continue and tensions rise. Unfortunately, due to the huge ensemble size, not every character or creature in Rings of Power can be followed week-to-week, leaving many having to wait their turn for their stories to continue. In Episode 4, this was the case for the Dwarves and Númenoreans, but, fear not, as Episode 5 returned to the fan-favorites. Episode 5 follows Peter Mullan's King Durin in Khazad-dûm, as the arrival of the rings sets him on a dark path to greed despite the warnings of others. Durin takes his ring and ignores a warning that he could be unleashing an evil that lurks beneath the mines. The entire realm of Khazad-dûm is now at risk as Durin's obsessions worsen, as his very nature begins to be corrupted. Elsewhere, the forging of the nine rings for men continues, with Celebrimbor (Charles Edwards) unsure of the terrifying consequences as he is manipulated by the man he knows not to be the Dark Lord Sauron. Galadriel (Morfydd Clark) makes a shocking choice to join forces with Adar (Sam Hazeldine), with the true intentions behind this decision likely to be discovered in Episode 6.

'Rings of Power' Season 2, Episode 6 Preview

The setup leading to Episode 6 is much more enticing than previous episodes, as is the usual trend of a series with this much at stake. Many questions are expected to be answered, or, at least, expanded upon in the next outing, most notably surrounding Galadriel and her decision to join forces with Adar. Is she accidentally walking into a trap, or is this the clever execution of a cunning plan? Elsewhere, it may be up to Prince Durin (Owain Arthur) to save the day before the corrupt darkness of his father's ring threatens the entire realm of Khazad-dûm. As well as this, the desperation for Celebrimbor to discover the true identity of Sauron will continue to feel excruciating, although this is a plot point unlikely to resolve anytime soon. As stakes heighten and plot threads interweave, Rings of Power Season 2 continues to hopefully find its feet and strive for a positive finish.

What is the 'Rings of Power' Season 2 Episode Schedule?

