The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2 has certainly had its ups and downs, but, like all solid shows do, it only seems to get better with time. Episode 5, "Halls of Stone" was a strong beginning to the final half of the season, with Episode 6, "Where is He?" capitalizing on the tension built before it with a character-fueled transition into the final sprint.

Now, with stakes higher than ever and secrets about to be revealed, it feels as if anything could happen. The fate of the series' many characters remains balanced on a knife edge, as well as that of the safety of the world. So, without further ado, and with excitement really starting to build for what was once an underwhelming season, here's a look at everything you need to know before Rings of Power Season 2, Episode 7.

When is 'Rings of Power' Season 2, Episode 7 on Streaming?

Image via Prime Video

Rings of Power Season 2, Episode 7 will be officially released on Thursday, September 26, 2024, at 12 a.m. PT and 3:00 a.m. ET. As is expected, episodes will continue to be available to stream on Prime Video, where you can also catch all episodes in both Season 1 and 2.

For those without a Prime subscription who will need one to watch Celebrimbor (Charles Edwards) hopefully discover the identity of the Dark Lord Sauron (Charlie Vickers), Prime Video is available on its own for $8.99 per month or it can be purchased as a bundle with the rest of Amazon Prime for $14.99 per month or $139 per year. Ads can even be removed for an additional $2.99 per month. For more information on the range of offers Prime has available, check out the link below.

What Happened in 'Rings of Power' Season 2, Episode 6?

Image via Prime Video

As Rings of Power's second season nears its climax, the many plot points that have thus far been explored start to narrow into one. This immediately makes for a more cohesive viewing experience, as Episode 6, "Where is He?" proves to be one of Season 2's better installments. With tensions balanced on a knife edge across the entire realm, Episode 6 explores a trilogy of fascinating plot threads that are presumably building to an explosive finale. Firstly, what was once the forging of the Three has now turned into the crafting of the Nine, with Celebrimbor clearly facing mental repercussions as he loses his temper and can't even remember Mirdania's (Amelia Kenworthy) name.

Elsewhere, Adar (Sam Hazeldine) and Galadriel's (Morfydd Clark) unlikely partnership continues to ebb and flow between potential power dynamics, with the uncertainty surrounding the pair's individual intentions making each scene burst with tension. It is during a particularly pivotal dinner that the treasure Adar's been keeping: Morgoth's crown, is finally revealed to Galadriel, as it becomes clear that this once-failed device for killing Sauron needs her input, the power of the three Elven rings, to finish Sauron off for good.

After some time away, viewers are treated to a return to the Stranger (Daniel Weyman), as a meditation session with Tom Bombadil (Rory Kinnear) reveals a vision of Nori (Markella Kavenagh) and Poppy (Megan Richards) in danger. Tom admits that the Secret Fire can help them push back the darkness, with this moment all but confirming one of the season's biggest mysteries - the Stranger's identity. With every character's journey now feeling more grounded and important, time will only tell if the major twists and turns will pay off, with Season 2, Episode 7 promising to be unmissable.

What is 'Rings of Power' Season 2, Episode 7 About?

Image via Amazon Prime Video

Unlike other episodes in Season 2, Episode 6 finished with a sneak preview of Episode 7 in a mini promo that can be accessed via the episode on Prime Video. Perhaps the most enticing aspect of the teaser sees Celebrimbor, as he slowly loses grip of his mind, told by Sauron he will spare his city if he finishes the Nine. This implies that Sauron's true identity has been discovered, as his flourishing into a fully-fledged Dark Lord makes for an impactful and potentially bombastic final two episodes. Elsewhere, it is expected that other plot points will continue to tie up, and Episode 7 perhaps confirming the identity of the Stranger once and for all. As the penultimate episode in the season, the stakes will be raised to the highest point possible as all seems lost, paving the way for a shocking final episode that will hopefully provide resolution to the season.

What is the 'Rings of Power' Season 2 Episode Schedule?

Image via Prime Video

For those looking for a reminder of what has come before ahead of the penultimate episode, here's a breakdown of the Rings of Power Season 2 Episode Schedule: