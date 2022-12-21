Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power quickly became Amazon Prime's top-performing show. The series delves into J.R.R Tolkien's Middle-earth lore, set in the world's Second Age, long before the more recognizable story of The Lord of the Rings. With season one wrapping up in October, season two is already in the works, though little is known about it at this point in time. The release date is unconfirmed, but the show announced that Sam Hazeldine will take over as Adar in the upcoming season. They also announced 14 new cast members but have not confirmed what characters they will be. But that's not the most recent piece of news. Since then, the streaming service has released its directorial team for The Rings of Power Season 2. Charlotte Brändström will be taking the helm with the assistance of Sanaa Hamri and Louise Hooper. Notably, this season will feature an all-female directing team. It's a fitting choice as the show has made a point of strengthening the female characters of Middle-earth. It seems that moving forward, the women behind the scenes will be taking cues from Morfydd Clark's empowered Galadriel. The names of the directors may not be familiar to everyone, but their work should ring some bells.

Charlotte Brändström

Brändström will be in charge of four episodes in season two, meaning she will have the bulk of the season. She is a Rings of Power veteran, as Brändström directed two episodes in season one. Her first Rings of Power episode was Episode 6, "Udûn," which focuses on the conflict between the Southlanders and the Orcs as Galadriel and Númenor's army come to the rescue. Her other episode was, "The Eye." This is a more expansive episode as it explores the aftermath of Mount Doom's eruption, Elrond (Robert Aramayo) and Durin (Owain Arthur) secretly mining mithril, and the Harfoots issues with the Stranger (Daniel Weyman). These episodes incorporate battles, drama, and heart, but they are only a taste of Brändström's capabilities, and season two will give her a chance to prove it.

Before Rings of Power, she was an experienced television director. She directed two episodes in season one of Netflix's epic fantasy show, The Witcher. Brändström led eight episodes of Madam Secretary for CBS, which can now be found on Netflix. She also directed two episodes of the historical television drama, Outlander in Season 3. Those can be watched on Netflix or Hulu. For Prime Video, Brändström directed an episode of The Man in the High Castle. Additionally, she worked on several TV movies and many international projects. Her other credits include The Unlikely Murderer (Swedish Netflix), Jupiter's Legacy (Netflix), The Outsider (HBO), Counterpart (Starz), Grey's Anatomy (ABC), and Arrow (CW).

Sanaa Hamri

Brändström was the only female director of season one, but she will not be on her own for season two. Sanaa Hamri will direct two episodes in the sophomore season. Though she hasn't worked on Rings of Power yet, Hamri is no stranger to directing. She began her career with music videos, where she worked with recognizable names such as Mariah Carey, Prince, Destiny's Child, Nicki Minaj, and Zendaya. She moved into the arena of television directing with the Prince: The Art of Musicology tv special. From there, she went on to direct episodes for Nashville (ABC), Glee (Fox), Elementary (CBS), Shameless (Showtime), 9-1-1: Lone Star (Fox), and American Horror Story (FX). Additionally, she has a handful of film directing credits with 2010s Just Wright starring Queen Latifah, Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 2, and Something New. Hamri served as an executive producer for Fox's Empire and directed several episodes as well. Currently, her work on Empire can be seen on Hulu. Rings of Power will not be her first venture with Prime or her first experience with fantasy tv as she is a director and executive producer for the second season of The Wheel of Time, though it is yet to be released.

Louise Hooper

The third and final member of the directing team is Louise Hooper. Like Hamri, she will direct two episodes, totaling eight for season two. Hooper will be joining Rings of Power for the second season, but she has plenty of experience. Though she's focused on television, her work ranges from documentaries to sitcoms. With a background that spans a variety of different genres, Hooper will bring an interesting color to Rings of Power. She started her career with BBC Arts documentaries and has focused on television since. Her directing credits include Doctors (BBC), Mankind: The Story of Us (History), The British (Sky Atlantic), The Ascent of Women (BBC), Holby City (BBC), and Cold Feet (ITV). More recently, Hooper worked on Lucky Man for Sky One, Cheat on ITVX, and ITV's Flesh and Blood. Like Brändström, she did a stint on Netflix's The Witcher, though the two women worked on different seasons, so they weren't together. Also for Netflix, Hopper directed a few episodes of The Sandman, including the Season 1 season finale. Additionally, she directed three episodes of Netflix's spy drama, Treason, which will be released on the site on December 26th.

What's Happening With Season Two?

Prime Video has been vocal in its praise of the series. Rings of Power has been seen by more than 100 million people, making it the streamer's biggest series ever. The budget for season one was monumental, and with the show's success, season two isn't likely to have severe budget cuts. J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay will return to their roles as showrunners for season two. With most of the cast returning (besides Joseph Mawle) and several new characters, the upcoming installment will be even more expansive than the last. The plot isn't confirmed, but fans have predictions based on Tolkien's material. Though that is only speculation. What we do know is that Prime Video and the creatives in charge will be doing everything they can to make season two even bigger and better than what came before, and really, that's all we can ask for.