The Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power Season 1 reintroduces fans to Middle-earth in a new way while still honoring J.R.R. Tolkien's legendarium. It sets the stage for a multitude of characters navigating their own inner conflicts as they journey through their own complex and spellbinding story arcs that fit together like perfect puzzle pieces. However, Season 2 takes the show to new heights and gives fans everything they could've ever wanted and more.

Season 2 of the hit Amazon Prime Video series doesn't just take viewers on another turbulent ride full of cinematic action and intriguing drama that warms hearts, quickens pulses and inspires a whole gamut of emotions. Set within all that is a much more complex story about good versus evil. The time for world-building is over as character-building and evolution take control. Season 1 spotlights the heroes and their conflict with the darkness, but Season 2 makes evil the main character in a strange but fascinating twist. However, like its characters, not every episode of the new season is perfect. Some creep along, fail to deliver a cohesive part of the story, or bombard them with too many minor details that it's hard to keep up with. Either way, love blooms, friendships strengthen, and shocking alliances are formed. More importantly, the season satisfies by answering lingering questions, delivering a long overdue confrontation between light and dark, and even a massive name-drop.

8 "Halls of Stone"

Season 2, Episode 5

Image via Amazon Prime Video

Khazad-dûm is in even more danger once King Durin (Peter Mullan) slides on a Dwarven Ring of Power. With it, he knows where to dig for light, ending their light shaft catastrophe. However, he becomes greedy and insists on digging deeper into the mountain, even after Disa (Sophia Nomvete) discovers something concerning. Celebrating their collaboration, Celebrimbor (Charles Edwards) unveils Durin's Door. However, Annatar (Sauron) (Charlie Vickers) isn't jovial and urges him to create the Nine Rings for Men. When he refuses, Annatar takes matters into his own hands, reeling Celebrimbor in another way after Durin (Owain Arthur) plants a seed of doubt. Sauron confesses the Seven were made out of deceit, making Celebrimbor want to redeem them with the Nine. In Númenór, Pharazôn (Trystan Gravelle) tasks Kemen (Leon Wadham) with causing havoc to the Faithful and Míriel's (Cynthia Addai-Robinson) loyalists.

Rings of Power Season 2, Episode 5 has many essential details that continue to set up the season, but few are memorable.

The completion of the Dwarven Rings is pivotal, as they now affect everything at Khazad-dûm, but their creation is overshadowed by Sauron's impatience for the Nine. It's exciting to see Khazad-dûm's new western gate unveiled with a familiar password and fascinating to watch more of Sauron's manipulations over Celebrimbor unfold. However, it's clear that this episode is full of the season's lesser details that only later contribute to the larger story. Compared to the episodes in the show's second half, this seems slow and certainly the calm before the storm.

7 "Where the Stars are Strange"

Season, 2, Episode 2

Image via Amazon Prime Video

Durin and Disa struggle as outcasts, but things get much worse once Khazad-dûm's light shafts collapse and food becomes scarce. Not even Disa's singing can find light again. Meanwhile, Galadriel (Morfydd Clark) begins feeling the effects of Nenya. It gives her a disturbing vision of Celebrimbor's fate, and she urges High King Gil-galad (Ben Walker) to allow her to see if he's well. He's not, as Sauron, disguised as Halbrand, arrives in Eregion and manipulates him into inviting him inside. Halbrand reveals he's an emissary of the Valar, sent to Middle-earth to stop the growing darkness, and urges Celebrimbor to make Rings for the Dwarves and Men. When he resists, Halbrand turns into Annatar to convince him. In Rhûn, the Dark Wizard plans to capture The Stranger (Daniel Weyman), Nori (Markella Kavenagh), and Poppy (Megan Richards). They nearly die in the desert and get separated thanks to the wizard's sand tornado.

Like Episode 5, Episode 2 seemed to chug along slowly, almost drip-feeding viewers with details. The only standout moments are Galadriel's chilling vision and Annatar's epic arrival at the end. The Stranger's tornado is impressive, but even that feels forced to add a bit of action in the otherwise uneventful episode. Things are still being established in this second episode, but it could've been a bit more interesting. It almost has too many scenes and details, and it's hard to keep up. None of it amounts to anything yet, either.

6 "Elven Kings Under the Sky"

Season 2, Episode 1

Image via Amazon Prime Video

Rings of Power Season 2, Episode 1 begins by answering one of the biggest questions left unanswered in Season 1: how did Adar (Sam Hazeldine) kill Sauron? After Morgoth's defeat, Sauron announces a new age and power for unconditional conquest, but the orcs are apprehensive. Adar stabs Sauron using his crown, and the orcs finish him off. A black mass remains, and as it grows, it takes the shape of Halbrand, who tries to start a new life before meeting Galadriel. In the present, a suspicious Elrond (Robert Aramayo) takes the Elven Rings to Gil-galad. Despite Sauron's part in their creation, Gil-galad says they're their only hope. Elrond flees with them and seeks the guidance of Círdan (Ben Daniels), the Shipwright, who realizes the Rings can be used for good. He, Gil-galad, and Galadriel use them to heal the Great Tree of Lindon. Meanwhile, Sauron (disguised as Halbrand) deals with Adar and heads to Eregion as Nori and The Stranger get lost in Rhûn.

Rings of Power's Season 2 premiere will always be memorable. It returns us to Middle-earth after a long wait while explaining many long-unanswered questions. How did Adar kill Sauron? How did Sauron end up on the raft? Had he truly given up? How would Galadriel reveal she brought Sauron back to Middle-earth or that he had a hand in the Elven Rings' creation? These questions are thankfully answered in the first half of the episode, and they bring some pretty exciting action scenes, too. However, the episode slows as The Stranger's subplot begins and Elrond goes to Círdan. It picks up with the healing of the Great Tree and Sauron's capture in the Southlands. Still, the Dark Lord's plans haven't quite taken full shape yet, so it's more puzzling than intriguing. Ultimately, the episode answers questions, shows us the power of the Elven Rings, and sets up Sauron's plan, but none of these moments compare to others later in the season.

5 "The Eagle and the Sceptre"

Season 2, Episode 3

Image via Amazon Prime Video

Berek, the horse, proves to be just as brave as his master. He takes on orcs and helps Isildur (Maxim Baldry) escape a hoard of spiders. The former Sea Cadet gets into more trouble after coming across Estrid (Nia Towle), but Arondir (Ismael Cruz Córdova) and Theo (Tyroe Muhafidin) come to their aid despite mourning Bronwyn (Nazanin Boniadi). In Númenór, the wedge between Isildur's family increases at the king's funeral. There's political unrest in the wake of the Middle-earth expedition, and Pharazôn uses it along with Eärien's (Ema Horvath) revelation about the palantir to usurp the throne at Míriel's coronation. In Eregion, Celebrimbor proposes the creation of Dwarven Rings of Power in exchange for Mithril. However, Durin is suspicious of Annatar, who once again manipulates Celebrimbor to ensure the Dwarven Rings are made. Meanwhile, Adar is gearing up for war, Durin reconciles with his father, and Annatar and Celebrimbor begin work on the Dwarven Rings.

Berek's hunt for Isildur feels ill-timed at a point in the season when things start to pick up. It's a lull that doesn't quite fit and seems pointless despite finally answering what happened to Isildur. Meanwhile, the drama unfolding in Númenór is more interesting as Pharazôn's plans are fully revealed. In Eregion, Sauron's manipulation over Celebrimbor creeps in as they begin to work together. This episode is full of small parts that eventually lead to satisfying conclusions, but, at this point, it feels as if it'll take an Age to get there. The only monumental moments are the forging of the Dwarven Rings, Pharazôn's usurping of the throne, and the arrival of his special guest, the eagle.

4 "Eldest"

Season 2, Episode 4

Image via Amazon Prime Video

Galadriel struggles as Elrond's lieutenant during their journey to Eregion. She attempts to heed Nenya's warning about going south through the Hills of Tyrn Gorthad, but Elrond insists that an evil trinket will not advise the company. They come across Barrow-Wights, but that's not all the evil that lurks in the woods. The company discovers that an army of orcs is heading to Eregion. While Nori and Poppy discover a colony of Stoors, The Stranger happens upon Tom Bombadil (Rory Kinnear). When he's not being cryptic, Tom tells the wizard it's up to him to stop the fire spreading throughout Middle-earth. In Pelargir, Arondir discovers Estrid's secret. He and Isildur take her on their journey to find Theo after some angry Ents take him. The orcs close in on Elrond's company, but Galadriel gives them Nenya before creating a diversion. Adar intercepts her fight.

Galadriel and Elrond's journey with their company seems to buy the season time more than anything else while offering viewers a pointless but no less exciting first on-screen glimpse of Barrow-Wights. The subplot injects a bit of action into the slow first half of the season and allows Galadriel to get captured, something that will change the course of many characters. However, apart from that, there seems to be little point in it. The real highlight of this episode is the introduction of Tom Bombadil. He's a puzzling character in Tolkien's legendarium, but even more so in Rings of Power. His true purpose is to be a mentor to The Stranger, which is interesting. Meanwhile, the Arondir, Isildur, and Estrid subplot drags and doesn't even contribute to the larger story. However, it does give fans some cool moments with the Ents.

3 "Where Is He?"

Season 2, Episode 6

Image via Amazon Prime Video

Celebrimbor is stretched to his limit, creating the Rings for Men. He's run out of Mithril in his constant attempts at crafting them and can't concentrate. Annatar busily ensures Celebrimbor gets the peace he needs to complete the Rings, taking control of Eregion and going to Khazad-dûm to ask for more Mithril, which he's denied. He knows his plan is working once he receives a message from Adar. Meanwhile, the Uruk attempts to ally with Galadriel, his hostage. He urges that with Sauron's crown and Nenya, they can destroy Sauron together. In Númenór, Elendil (Lloyd Owen) is sentenced to a trial by sea, but Míriel takes his place. The Stranger is faced with a difficult decision as Disa and Durin put everything on the line to stop the king's greed. Galadriel is terrified as Adar gives Saruon precisely what he wants: a siege of Eregion.

Things finally start ramping up in Rings of Power Season 2, Episode 6. Chaos is knocking on everyone's doorstep, waiting to wreak havoc. Eregion begins to feel the weight of Sauron's manipulations. It's difficult yet fascinating to watch as Celebrimbor is sucked into one of the Dark Lord's biggest deceptions while feeling the pressure of creating the Rings. The forge quickly becomes a torture chamber. While Sauron stirs the pot in the forge, he manipulates Mirdania and the guards into trusting him and soiling Celebrimbor's authority. Meanwhile, Galadriel's capture and conversation with Adar thickens the plot. Númenór and Khazad-dûm are thrown deeper into crisis as their kings threaten their very existence. Some subplots feature pointless details that waste time building out the larger story, but overall, Episode 6 is full of exciting moments, especially since it's becoming pretty clear the action is about to begin.

2 "Doomed to Die"

Season 2, Episode 7

Image via Amazon Prime Video

Thinking all is well, trapped in his peaceful illusion, Celebrimbor works on the Nine. Meanwhile, Adar's siege of Eregion worsens. Gearing up for battle, Elrond asks Durin for help. Realizing he's stuck in a repeating sequence, Celebrimbor confronts Annatar, who claims he gave him peace to continue his work. The master smith knows this is a work of evil and smashes the illusion, discovering Eregion falling around him. Trying to expose Sauron gets him arrested and locked up just as Elrond and Gil-galad arrive. However, everything halts when Adar strikes a deal: Galadriel for Nenya. Elrond refuses, but Galadriel escapes with Arondir's help just in time to take the Nine from Celebrimbor, who distracts Sauron as she escapes. As the battle closes out, everything is lost, including Nenya.

Episode 7 remarkably balances the action-packed battle scenes with the quieter moments, which are just as tense and deadly. The juxtaposition of peace with chaos provides a chilling start to this epic episode. Celebrimbor works on the Rings in the peaceful silence of Sauron's illusion. Outside, Adar's forces quickly tear down Eregion as the Dark Lord sits and waits impatiently. The peace and calm vs. the chaos and destruction embodies Celebrimbor and Sauron's entire story arc throughout Season 2. It's heartbreaking to watch as Sauron quickly tears down the master smith, piece by piece, just as he's done to Eregion, a city that's ill-prepared for war. The real battle was always between the master smiths. Despite the villains ending victorious, the season's penultimate episode is highly entertaining. It's cinematic and keeps viewers at the edges of their seats the entire time.

1 "Shadow and Flame"

Season 2, Episode 8

Image via Amazon Prime Video

King Durin loses himself to the power of his Ring, breaking into the cave where the Mithril and, unfortunately, the Balrog live. Realizing his wrongdoing, he sacrifices himself, sealing the Balrog in the mountain. The Stranger faces the Dark Wizard, who claims they're old friends and proposes they stop Sauron and become his successors. After being denied, he unleashes his angry power. In Númenór, Pharazôn dubs the Faithful traitors, but Eärien warns Elendil, and he flees. Arriving in Pelargir, Kemen informs the Southlanders of Númenór's control. After leading the survivors to safety, Galadriel faces Adar again, but he vows to fight with her after feeling the light of Nenya. However, they're too late. After brutally murdering Celebrimbor, Sauron persuades the orcs to kill Adar. He and Galadriel go sword to sword as Durin's men finally save the day. During their fight, Sauron punctures Galadriel with his crown and steals the Nine, but Gil-galad and Elrond heal her and bring everyone to a safe place.

Whether fans felt the journey of Rings of Power Season 2 was too slow or contained too many pointless details, its finale races down the Misty Mountains, hitting quickly with a succession of pivotal scenes that inspire a whole gamut of emotions. King Durin's chilling downfall and subsequent sacrifice is as moving as it is epic. So is The Stranger's face-to-face with the Dark Wizard. The turmoil in Númenór peaks and the first steps are taken toward its downfall. Adar's vow of allegiance to Galadriel is shocking, as is Sauron's brief show of emotion as he kills Celebrimbor. The season ends with the show's biggest villains emerging victorious. Sauron gains an orc army, his revenge against Adar and the Nine. Pharazôn has a throne and control over Pelargir. However, the heroes aren't completely without their prizes. Elendil acquires a famous sword and, eventually, his son. The Elves find a land to protect them as they decide whether to use their shield or sword. It's safe to say the Season 2 finale gave fans everything they'd ever hoped for and more. It delivered but still left the door firmly open for Season 3.

