The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power and Peter Jackson's Lord of the Rings films both deal with the corruptive nature of power, particularly when it comes to the titular Rings of Power. You've probably heard the story: Three went to the Elves, seven went to the Dwarves, nine to men...and in secret, the Dark Lord Sauron forged one ring to rule them all. The Lord of the Rings focuses on Frodo Baggins' quest to destroy the One Ring, but long before that, one person was advocating its destruction: the future Lord of Rivendell, Elrond. Season 2 of The Rings of Power opens with Elrond seeking to destroy the three Rings of Power that Celebrimbor (Charles Edwards) forged at the end of Season 1.

Robert Aramayo, who plays Elrond in the Prime Video series, actually has a solid reason for destroying the rings: Sauron, disguised as Halbrand in Season 1, tried to convince Celebrimbor to forge an object of power. Though Galadriel instead convinced him to forge three rings for the Elves alone, Elrond believes that Sauron's influence taints the rings. "He definitely is of the mindset that if Sauron has been anywhere near anything that we've created, then it's tarnished and evil," Aramayo told Collider. "He doesn't underestimate the manipulative ability, the power that Sauron has. He just does not underestimate it. So, that leads him to a series of choices that are uncomfortable for him to make." There is a deeper motive to Elrond's distrust of the rings, and it shapes his decisions in the Lord of the Rings trilogy.

Elrond’s Distrust of the Rings of Power Stems From Their Connection to His Loved Ones

In The Rings of Power Season 2, the elves finally choose who dons the rings: Círdan (Ben Daniels), considered to be the wisest Earth in Middle-earth, the Elven king Gil-galad (Benjamin Walker), and Galadriel. This is a huge blow for Elrond, as he deeply cares for all three of them; he considers Galadriel to be his best friend — a friendship that was already on the rocks due to Sauron's deception — and he holds Círdan and Gil-galad in high regard. Seeing them take the rings is tantamount to them selling their souls to Sauron, but what's even worse is that Elrond went to Círdan and asked him to destroy the rings. For Círdan to instead don one of the rings is a rather dark omen.

Elrond's worries were proven true once Sauron forged the One Ring; when the Elves refused to give up their rings, he declared war on them during the last days of the Second Age. That war cost the life of Gil-galad, and Elrond would inherit his ring. But the end of the war would bring one massive betrayal, and shape Elrond into the stern Elf that Hugo Weaving brought to life during the Lord of the Rings trilogy.

‘The Rings of Power’ Is Foreshadowing a Tragic ‘Fellowship of the Rings’ Moment

In the final battle of the War of the Elves and Sauron, the king of Gondor, Isildur (Harry Sinclair), strikes off Sauron's hand, but leaves the One Ring intact. Elrond urges him to cast the Ring into the fires of Mount Doom, but Isildur refuses and is later slaughtered by Orcs, with the One Ring falling into the hands of Gollum and then later Bilbo Baggins during The Hobbit. This betrayal cuts Elrond to his core, as he confesses to Gandalf in The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring that Sauron's growing influence has led him to consider leaving Middle-earth with the rest of the Elves. "It is because of Men the Ring survives," he says, his voice laced with sorrow. "I was there, Gandalf. I was there three thousand years ago, when Isildur took the Ring. I was there the day the strength of Men failed."

Elrond eventually does come to the aid of men in Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King, presenting Isildur's heir Aragorn (Viggo Mortensen) with the reforged sword Andúril, persuading him to take up his duties as king of Gondor. The character is also integral in creating the titular Fellowship that carries the ring to its eventual destruction. Isildur, played by Max Baldry in The Rings of Power, has yet to ascend as King or even meet Elrond (though the series is slowly hinting at the fate that befalls his homeland of Númenór). By digging into Elrond's distrust of the Elven Rings, The Rings of Power foreshadows the pain that Elrond will go through with Isildur and highlights how Sauron's deceit affects everyone in Middle-earth.

