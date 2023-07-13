Hollywood as we know it, is slowly being brought to its knees. For a couple of months now, the Writer's Guild of America (WGA) had embarked on a so-far impactful strike action. The decision by the WGA had seen progress on a number of big-budget projects and now the industry is bracing for yet another impact. Actors are getting set to join writers on the picket line as an SAG-AFTRA strike is imminent. This strike action will grind to a halt almost all production within the industry, however, it would seem some projects have wrapped filming before the advent of the strike thus averting any delays.

When actors join the picket line, it will mark the first time in well over 60 years, that both the WGA and SAG-AFTRA have embarked on a dual strike, the last time being in 1960. While a number of projects are sure to be affected by these developments, per Variety, Prime Video's The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2 will not be affected. Praise Eru Ilúvatar. Based on the critically acclaimed novels by famed author J.R.R. Tolkien, Prime Video's The Rings of Power created by J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay brought to life the Second Age of Middle Earth in a way we had not seen it before. The second season of the fantasy series entered into production last year, and per the report from Variety, wrapped filming several weeks ago seemingly hinting that sophomore season will not be delayed.

The revelation will be a welcome one for fans of the show and all those who long for Middle Earth. It is also consistent with previous coverage around the many delays that the second season has endured. With the exception of the WGA strike and how it affected the show, without Payne and McKay on-set, The Rings of Power's second season has also endured an on-set fire and a horse fatality.

The Cost of The Rings of Power

The Rings of Power has proven to be a pretty expensive investment for Amazon so far. At $58 million earmarked per episode, and a staggering estimated cost of $462 million for the first season, the show struggling to retain its viewership in the first season might be a worry. However, with multiple seasons already mapped out and the in-depth quality of Tolkien's work, the studio can hope that the investment begins to yield returns, and it certainly can. The rivalry between Sauron (Charlie Vickers) and Galadriel (Morfydd Clark) can be a driving force for the story going forward, and if the chemistry between the pair holds - albeit as adversaries going forward - the Second Age of Middle Earth is in for one immersive roller coaster.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 1 is streaming now on Prime Video.