Editor's Note: This article contains spoilers for the Rings of Power Season 2 finale.Season 2 of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power just saw things go from bad to worse for the Numenorians, particularly former Queen Regent Miriel (Cynthia Addai-Robinson), one-time Captain Elendil (Lloyd Owen), and all the Faithful who saw their way of life challenged and criminalized under the rule of Pharazôn (Trystan Gravelle), King of the Sore Losers. The season finale takes a bittersweet turn for Miriel and Elendil, as the latter prepares to flee Numenor for the West, while the former stays behind to face her fate and be there for her people however she can. However, it did come with a brief moment of triumph as Miriel presents Elendil with a sword to take with him: Narsil.

While the sword doesn't mean much to Elendil yet, save for being an impressive blade, those of us familiar with the Lord of the Rings — even if you've only seen the movies — know the role the sword will come to play one day. Isildur will use it in his attempt to defeat Sauron, breaking the blade which will one day be reforged and given to Aragorn. While the lore surrounding Narsil in the larger story is important, what was more important for Addai-Robinson was that that importance be conveyed even to people who aren't up to date on the story. As she told Collider's Carly Lane in a new interview:

"But what was pivotal for me, especially with that moment, is the scene still had to resonate even if you did not know the significance of that sword. As an example, I always think of my mom as somebody who does not know this lore, does not know there's a lore drop happening, but the scene still needs to function, and it still needs to play. So really, it's about the symbolism of this bequeathing of a new role of responsibility. Hopefully, she's taught him enough that he's on his journey as a future king, as a future leader."

So About Elendil's Romantic Dialogue...

The scene between Elendil and Miriel was also pivotal in that it was the last scene the two shared this season, after growing closer and giving rise to a beautiful ship full of heavy breathing, forehead touches, and barely-there handholds. When asked how she resisted the temptation to meet Elendil's eyes — as Miriel was blinded in the first season — when he's there telling her that he cannot bear to be somewhere she is not, Addai-Robinson took the opportunity to shout out her scene partner, saying she and Owen work together to make sure each scene advances the characters, but aren't afraid to have a little fun while doing so. She told Collider:

"I know, not staring into those baby blues. Like I said, Lloyd and I, we genuinely have the best time working together. And I think so much of that is just, again, we enjoy the granular. We like to really get into these scenes and sort of figure out the purpose of the scene in the larger sort of story and making sure that, from beginning to end, there is some change or understanding, or some shift from moment to moment, as we are sort of evolving with the characters or following them on their evolution. And we also have fun, as hard as we're working. Having those moments when they brought Narsil out and there it is, and we've got these incredible prop artisans that forge these things, and you're suddenly holding something and it's like, "Whoa. This is cool." We get to be kids. We get to look at this stuff and hold it. I mean, I wasn't swordfighting, but we get to geek out over it."

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2 is streaming on Prime Video now. Stay tuned for the rest of Lane's conversation with Addai-Robinson.

