The Big Picture Season 2 of The Rings of Power will focus on the creation of the rings, as well as Galadriel's redemption and newfound strength.

Galadriel's possession of Nenya makes her a formidable opponent for Sauron, driving her to protect Middle-earth at all costs.

The upcoming season will introduce new characters, explore the forging of the rings, and delve into the rise of the Dark Lord Sauron.

The premiere of the second season of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is just over a month away. Fewer fantasy worlds hold as much appeal as Middle-earth, and we will return there with Prime Video on August 29. Season 2 will bring with it a change of pace and even the introduction of new key characters. However, some familiar faces will continue to grow in importance even as the series progresses and the power of the rings begins to come into play. One such character is the elven warrior, Galadriel (Morfydd Clark). Ahead of the show's panel at the San Diego Comic-Con this week, The Rings of Power has released a stunning new character poster of the Lady of Lórien. Shared on the show's official X handle, the image features Galadriel elegantly dressed and wearing one of the rings of power gifted to the Elves — Nenya.

As the show's title implies, the various rings of power shared with men, elves, dwarves, and the One Ring crafted by Sauron (Charlie Vickers), are its main focus. The Rings of Power Season 2 will focus primarily on the creation of these rings, even as we witness the fallout of the revelation that Sauron was actually Halbrand, Galadriel's close ally in Season 1. Not exactly an integral part of the show's first season, the elven master smith, Celebrimbor (Charles Edwards) will take center stage. Having already forged the three Elven Rings of Power in the Season 1 finale, his attention will be drawn to a new patron, Annatar, the Lord of Gifts. Sadly for Celebrimbor, this regal personality is none other than Sauron in yet another disguise.

Besides Galadriel who is seen wearing Nenya in the Season 1 finale and the new character poster. The other two elven rings will pass first to High King Gil-galad (Benjamin Walker) with Vilya and then Narya, which will go to Cirdan, the Shipwright (Ben Daniels). In time, the rings will pass from Gil-galad and Cirdan to Robert Aramayo's Lord Elrond, who will one day be Lord of Rivendell, and the wizard Gandalf, respectively. This will mean at the end of the Third Age when all the elves depart Middle-earth for the Undying Lands of Valinor, Galadriel will be the only original ring bearer for her people.

An Adrenaline-fueled Outing Awaits Galadriel in Season 2

Image via Prime Video

With Galadriel taking possession of Nenya, it means that an already formidable adversary for Sauron has gotten even stronger. She might have failed in spotting Sauron while he pranced alongside her as the mortal, Halbrand. But knowing Galadriel, she would be desperate to correct that mistake. "She really messed up so badly. There’s a desperation to redeem herself, and through redeeming herself protect Middle-earth, which is in more danger than it ever has been. Now she’s seen the whites of the eyes of the person who’s bringing it all down, she’s all revved up," Clark said regarding her character's return.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2 premieres on Prime Video on August 29. Check out the new image of Galadriel above.

