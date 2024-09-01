To say Galadriel (Morfydd Clark) is reeling at the start of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2 would be a huge understatement. Putting her trust in Halbrand (Charlie Vickers), only for him to turn out to be Sauron, leaves her in a dilemma, especially where those three newly-forged rings of power are concerned. It also leaves her at odds with Elrond (Robert Aramayo), her best friend who takes a far harsher stance on the role the Elven rings should play in their future.

In a new interview with Collider's Carly Lane, Clark weighs in on where Galadriel finds herself in the new season, saying that although Sauron might have pulled the wool over her eyes, the fact that he was able to deceive her so thoroughly is a sign of her own internal goodness. "Obviously, she's helped awaken the biggest evil in Middle-Earth, so it's a bit of a bummer for her that it's gone so badly, but I think part of him being able to manipulate her is part of her goodness and also part Celebrimbor’s," Clark explained. "So I'm proud of her in a way for that, even though Elrond doesn't see it that way."

Speaking of Elrond, when asked whether Galadriel was able to see where her friend was coming from, or whether she was still stuck in her own ways, Clark explained:

"Unfortunately for Galadriel, she's ready, actually, to listen to others. She's learned because she didn't listen to them before, and look, it's all gone a bit all over the place. But she's also seen this awful darkness and knows that they have to try everything. It's really unfortunate for her because she's like, “I wish we could make amends and I could just listen to you, but I'm gonna have to do this anyway.” Also, again, she has hope that the rings could work, and ultimately, the hope was what meant that she put them on. It's important that she did."

The Boat House Scene in 'Rings of Power' Season 2 Is Pivotal for Galadriel and Elrond's Friendship

Lane then asked Clark about the scene between Galadriel and Elrond in Círdan's (Ben Daniels) boat house, which was a bittersweet moment for the old friends. Clark said the scenes between the two characters always feel like a "big growth moment," and that scene in particular is a real culmination of all that's happened, saying:

"It was really fun because I feel whenever Elrond and Galadriel meet, it's always a big growth moment for Galadriel because he can see her. I feel that boat scene where he rejects her, that's one of the biggest prices of what's happened. The biggest price is obviously the danger Middle-Earth is in, but on her personal level, that's devastating. She knows that she might never ever get him back, but also that she's got to keep trying, that her pride can't get in the way anymore because the pitch is bigger than her. That was her problem last time that. It's also just wild to think that they could be in a mood with each other for 500 years, or 1,000 years, because they were!"

