Lord of the Rings fans know that as a whole, the series has no shortage of jewelry. Even those who have only seen the Peter Jackson movies know that three rings were forged for the Elves, seven for the Dwarves, nine for the Human kings who would eventually go on to a grim fate, and finally the One Ring that Sauron forged for himself. Prime Video's hit series The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power dove further into the history of the iconic accessories, showing Galadriel (Morfydd Clark) and Celebrimbor (Charles Edwards) taking on an instrumental role in helping Halbrand, a.k.a. Sauron (Charlie Vickers) forge the three rings for the Elf lords. Now we know that that idea is going to be even more developed when Season 2 hits our screens soon.

Clark appeared at a For Your Consideration event in LA moderated by Felicia Day, alongside castmates Ismael Cruz Córdova, Benjamin Walker, Sophia Nomvete, Owain Arthur, and Peter Mullan. There, Clark teased an exciting development for Galadriel in the second season. While Season 1 saw Galadriel conflicted about the rings they had forged, once it turned out the man she knew as Halbrand was actually Sauron all along, Clark revealed that Season 2 will actually see Galadriel wearing one of the three forged rings.

To make things more exciting, Clark also went on to add that additional rings will be forged in Season 2. Whether these are for the Dwarves, the Men, or rings we have not yet heard about...we'll just have to wait for Season 2 to find out. This is the first real tease fans have had for Season 2, which has been highly-anticipated since the first season ended on the cliffhanger to end all Middle Earth cliffhangers, and with the promise of things only getting more interesting for the Harfoots, the Elves, and the people of the Southlands and Numenor.

When Will Rings of Power Season 2 Premiere?

The series, which was the "most-watched ever" for the streamer, went into production on Season 2 late last year, shortly after the Season 1 finale. At the time, studio head Vernon Sanders anticipated an early 2024 release for the new season. Now, however, things are a little more up in the air, with the Writers Guild of America currently on strike demanding living wages and fairer contract terms. Despite this, it was reported that Rings of Power would finish out the approximately three weeks left of filming without the presence of showrunners J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay. Because writers are instrumental to every phase of production, and their roles don't conclude once the cameras begin rolling, it remains to be seen if the strike will have an effect on post-production for Season 2.

