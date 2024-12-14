One of the most high-stakes and highly anticipated moments in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2 came when, after a season of being apart, Galadriel (Morfydd Clark) and Sauron (Charlie Vickers) finally came face to face for the first time since his true identity was revealed. A lot went into the preparation of this scene, both from a technical standpoint, but also from a performance one, as the pair shared with Collider's Carly Lane in a new interview.

Though the scene was, objectively, a fight, Clark and Vickers approached it from another angle, preferring to tease out the push-pull between their characters as opposed to simply brawling after 8 episodes of build up. As Clark put it, they approached the scene more like a dance:

"The stunt rehearsals of the fight were very fluid in terms of these moments where they feel the connection and a closeness and then when that will be either repelled or accepted. So, they were in this kind of dance. It's really fun as an actor to do those things without words."

While the scene was between Galadriel and Sauron, the spectre of Halbrand still looms over them both in that moment — at one point literally. Sauron changes his appearance to once again look like the man from the Southlands that Galadriel was so drawn to. Vickers admitted to getting a little lost in the moment, causing his accent to slip into a more Halbrand-like cadence even before the transformation:

"I did one line in a slightly northern accent when we were fighting, and I think it was a mistake — I didn’t mean to do it — but I think it was the familiarity of Halbrand being back with Galadriel. I think it's when I say the line, 'Not all of it.' You say, 'Was it part of your illusion?' And I say, 'Not all of it.' And I think that was kind of northern, and then I transform into Halbrand. It's those things you don't expect when you're put back in the situation with the other actor, and things like that just happen."

The moment where he does transform back into Halbrand, however briefly, is one of tragedy, according to Clark, at least where Galadriel is concerned. "I think she feels pity towards him and herself in that moment and decides that there's no time for pity. She's got to find some sort of wolf inside of her and keep fighting," Clark said. The tragedy of it all, however, comes from the sense of loss Galadriel also feels in that moment, as she explained:

"Her time with Halbrand was a time where she was very much herself in some ways because she was an Elf alone. She wasn't following the rules of her people at that point. So, he knows a part of her that other people, other beings, don't, and there's a tragedy to losing that, and through losing him, she's also lost that part of herself. "

Morfydd Clark Sought "Emptiness" When Playing Sauron

Sauron's transformation into Halbrand was not the only notable transformation in the scene, however, as he also memorably assumes Galadriel's appearance forcing her to come face to face with herself, in a moment Clark played absolutely brilliantly. Lane asked Clark about getting to play Sauron-as-Galadriel, and she said that she and Vickers had spoken a lot about who his character was in all his dimensions, which informed the performance:

"In the time we've known each other, we've spoken so much about what is Sauron and how evil is he? You can't just be this evil, dastardly character. I really love this idea that Sauron is looking to create stability and order, and that through his desire for order and control, this void has been created of the natural part of chaos of life and love and hope and all that. So, even though I hadn’t spoken directly to Charlie about that moment, we've discussed a lot about who his Sauron was. I wanted to find this emptiness within that performance, which is really fun because Galadriel is so full; she's brimming with all this feeling and emotion and hope and despair all at the same time, and to just strip all that away was quite fun."

The first two seasons of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power are streaming now on Prime Video.

