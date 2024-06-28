The Big Picture Morfydd Clark hints at bigger scope and ambition in Season 2 of The Rings of Power.

In an interview with Empire Magazine, actress Morfydd Clark reflected on the unfortunate first season for Galadriel in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power and the sheer lengths she is willing to go to fight for redemption in the second, as well as hinting at just how big Season 2 will be. Clark has promised that the future of The Rings of Power will only see an upward trend in ambition, saying, "The scope is just going to become bigger and bigger with every season. It’s constantly on this big trajectory to massiveness." Of course, despite hints being left, Galadriel was unable to spot the true identity of Charlie Vickers' Halbrand, with his superficial empathy hiding a sinister interior. The big twist of The Rings of Power's first season saw Halbrand revealed as the soon-to-be Dark Lord Sauron, with Galadriel having her trust stolen away from her.

There is no doubt that the upcoming season offers Galadriel a chance to right her mistakes, with Clark promising an adrenaline-fueled next outing for her character. Clark said, "She really messed up so badly. There’s a desperation to redeem herself, and through redeeming herself protect Middle-earth, which is in more danger than it ever has been. Now she’s seen the whites of the eyes of the person who’s bringing it all down, she’s all revved up". Sauron may look like a force to be reckoned with in Season 2, but, if Clark's words are anything to go by, she may be his toughest match thanks to sheer will and a desire for vengeance.

'The Rings of Power' Season 1 Was a Masterful Return to Middle-Earth

For a franchise with a fanbase that comes with huge expectations, The Rings of Power had quite the job on its hands to make a positive impression. However, the response following Season 1 was overwhelmingly favorable, with both the public and critics citing the series' success thanks to an ode to its predecessors as well as intricate storytelling and wonderful visuals. Collider's own Therese Lacson gushed over the first outing, adducing the show's ability to bring together refreshing modern techniques with the best of its already established franchise as its best assets. Lacson said:

"The series marries what we've learned to love about contemporary fantasy, like Game of Thrones with its multiple main characters, with the depth and detail of Tolkien's universe. While there's still a whole season to watch, The Rings of Power is off to a successful start in delivering on its promise of quality and firing on all cylinders."

Morfydd Clark has given an exciting update on the future of her character and the scope of Season 2 as a whole. You can catch up with all episodes of The Rings of Power Season 1 right now on Prime.

