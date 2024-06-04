The Big Picture Middle-earth will face powerful magic as rings of power come into full effect in Season 2 of The Rings of Power.

At the core of Middle-earth lies a powerful magic, the sort that dazzles, enthralls, and if not properly controlled, devastates. From the power of the Valar, the magic of the Elves, and the sorcery of the Dark Lords, Middle-earth will strain under the yoke of powerful magic this coming season as the rings of power crafted by elven master smith, Celebrimbor (Charles Edwards) come into full effect in Season 2 of Prime Video's The Rings of Power. We are all aware of the power of the One Ring. However, before Sauron (Charlie Vickers) tricks Celebrimbor into aiding his venture to craft this all-powerful piece of jewelry, the elven smith first crafted three elven rings to aid the Elves' battle against evil.

In the books, High King Gil-galad (Benjamin Walker), Galadriel (Morfydd Clark), and the ancient elf, Círdan were gifted Nilya, Nenya, and Narya respectively. By the end of the Third Age of Middle-earth, Galadriel was the only original ring bearer to still possess hers, with Gil-galad and Cirdan passing theirs to Lord Elrond (Robert Aramayo) and Gandalf. With the elven rings making a brief appearance towards the end of Season 1, Rings of Power executive producer Lindsey Weber has teased when Galadriel will take possession of her ring and how it will affect her. Speaking to Empire Magazine (via ScreenRant), Weber explains that the rings change those who wear them while teasing a new side to Galadriel, who is still grappling with personal disappointment about trusting Halbrand in the first season.

On Galadriel and how Nenya affects the warrior elf, Weber explains:

"It's a very special moment when Galadriel finally gets to put on her ring, Nenya. Something we hope we've captured in cinematic fashion at the opening of Season 2. This season we get to play with some of the storytelling around what the rings do and, I think most importantly, what they do to our characters when they're wearing them. They change people in ways that might be good, and ways that might be less good. [We see] a real different side to Galadriel. She's humbled. She's had to own up to her mistakes. She's had to accept that her intuition maybe isn't always perfect. She's had to face the question of whether she's wrong and decide which way to go to set right what she's had a hand in unleashing on Middle-earth."

War Is Coming To Middle-earth in 'Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' Season 2

The upcoming season is set to be an action-packed adventure as all of Middle-earth are aware of the existence of Sauron, though the Dark Lord is set to utilize a new persona, that of Annatar, the Lord of Gifts. The coming season is set to be darker, as Sauron cranks up his war machine, intending to attack the elves in war at some point. The show is yet to unveil the other sixteen rings, with nine going to the rulers of men, and seven to the dwarf lords, of which the Dwarven line of Durin is one. The people of Middle-earth will need all the help they can get. While the legendary character, Tom Bombadil might not help in open conflict, his vast knowledge might help the Stranger — who many believe to be Gandalf — recover his memory and embark on the task of defeating the evil that rises in Mordor.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2 will premiere on Prime Video on August 29. Season 1 is streaming now on Prime Video.

