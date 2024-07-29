The Big Picture One month until Season 2 premiere of The Rings of Power, and an exciting new image of Arondir has been revealed, ready for battle.

Season 2 won't start immediately after Season 1, but instead will take viewers back many years to the assassination of Sauron.

The highly divisive first season of The Rings of Power garnered mixed reviews, with critics liking it but audiences rating it low.

The highly-anticipated follow-up for one of the most expensive seasons of TV ever just got an exciting new look. The official Prime Video X account unveiled a new image of Arondir (Ismael Cruz Cordova) in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2. Arondir appears ready for battle, holding his bow in his left hand with his quill full of arrows slung over his shoulder. The new image celebrates there only being one month until the return of The Rings of Power to Prime Video, which is set to premiere Season 2 on August 29. Arondir appeared in all eight episodes of Season 1, and will have another large, recurring role in the second season.

Although The Rings of Power is one of the most expensive TV shows ever made, clocking in at around $58 million per episode, the first season was extremely divisive among critics and audiences. Many critics appreciated the show, and it earned an 83% from critics' reviews on Rotten Tomatoes, but general audiences proceeded to review bomb The Rings of Power, which led to the audience score cumulating a total of 38%. In addition to Cordova's Arondir, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power also stars Morfydd Clark as Galadriel, Charlie Vickers as Halbrand (and later Sauron), Markella Kavenagh as Nori Brandyfoot, and Daniel Weyman as The Stranger. The series is written and developed for TV by Patrick McKay and John D. Payne using characters from J.R.R Tolkien's original novels.

‘The Rings of Power’ Season 2 Doesn’t Take Place When You’d Think

Image via Prime Video

After the exciting reveal that Halbrand was indeed Sauron, as many fans had speculated much of Season 1, the anticipation to see what happens in Season 2 couldn't be greater. The Rings of Power showrunners recently sat down for an interview where they revealed that Season 2 won't pick up at the end of Season 1 immediately, and will instead take viewers back many years to the assassination of Sauron. It assumedly won't be long before we pick back up in the current timeline, and it's important to deliver the backstory of Sauron's betrayal all those years ago for fans who aren't extremely familiar with existing canon.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2 premieres on August 29. Check out the new image from the second season above and stream The Rings of Power Season 1 on Prime Video.

WATCH ON PRIME VIDEO