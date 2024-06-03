The Big Picture New actor Sam Hazeldine steps into the role of Orc leader Adar for Season 2 of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.

Hazeldine appreciates Joseph Mawle's work in Season 1 and sees taking on the role as a pleasure.

Exciting new cast members have been announced for Season 2, including Gabriel Akuwudike, Ben Daniels, and Rory Kinnear as Tom Bombadil.

Orc leader Adar gets a brand-new look in the Prime Video series, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. In the latest image for the show's second season, Sam Hazeldine takes over the role of Lord of the Southlands from Joseph Mawle. And while the two look completely different, Hazeldine claims that the character will still be the same, despite his new appearance.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Hazeldine appreciated Mawle's role as the Orc leader in the first season and noted that he was pleased to take over the role. He explained that though his character's appearance will be different in Season 2, he has assured a similar performance for the show's upcoming season. Hazeldine said:

“I know Joseph, I worked with him years ago. I think he's a fantastic actor, and I really loved what he did in the first season. So it was actually a pleasure to take the baton from him. Obviously we don't look the same, but the character is instantly recognizable.”

Hazeldine is one of the new cast members who have been announced to star in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2. Others include Gabriel Akuwudike, Yasen ‘Zates’ Atour, Ben Daniels, Amelia Kenworthy, Nia Towle, and Nicholas Woodeson. Aside from Adar, Prime Video also shared preview images of Tom Bombadil, played by Rory Kinnear. Meanwhile, it was revealed that Nazanin Boniadi will not be reprising her role of Bronwyn in the show's upcoming installment.

Why Did Joseph Mawle Leave 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power'?

In 2022, Mawle explained his exit from The Lord of the Rings series on X (formerly Twitter). His wish as an actor is to "explore new characters and worlds" and he will be cheering for those involved in Season 2 on the sidelines. Since his exit, he starred in the Yellowstone spin-off series, 1923, and the historical drama miniseries, Mary & George. The actor also has two future projects on the horizon. The first is The Way of The Wind, where he will be joined by Marvel star, Ben Kingsley, and American Horror Story's Joseph Fiennes. The second is the upcoming BBC series, King and Conqueror. Both projects have yet to announce a release date.

Season 1 of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is available to stream on Prime Video. Meanwhile, Season 2 is scheduled to be released on August 29, 2024.

