All the true powers that lie in Middle-earth, both active and dormant, will be awakened for the battle that lies ahead. Good and evil will clash in the upcoming second season of Prime Video's The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. The wait is almost over as the fantasy show is set to return later this month on August 29. When the show returns, old and familiar faces will come in its wake, as will some interestingly new ones. Ahead of the show's return, Entertainment Weekly has released a flurry of new images from season 2, showcasing some of the major players who will control the future of Middle-earth.

In an interview with Collider, Cynthia Addai-Robinson, while discussing what lies ahead with Collider's Steve Weintraub, said, "Season 2, I call it the villain's journey." While the most obvious villain to watch out for is the Dark Lord, The Rings of Power has another enemy to keep an eye on. Newly released images show some of its present and future players including its Queen-regent, Addai-Robinson's Queen Regent Míriel and Isildur (Maxim Baldry). These images show both characters alone, but while Isildur seems isolated, Miriel is surrounded by courtiers presumably seeking to stave off Chancellor Ar-Pharazôn's (Trystan Gravelle) grasp for the throne. Queen Miriel had lost her sight during the Battle for the Southlands, and now her condition might affect her ability to cling to power. "One element of the character's blindness is that you can't lock eyes with your fellow actor," Addai-Robinson says. "I had to use my other senses to read the room and feel the space. That was a really interesting challenge for me." Regarding Miriel, she adds, "She knows that she is on very shaky ground."

Ambition Will Be Celebrimbor's Downfall

In some years to come, Isildur will cut the One Ring from the hand of Sauron, but before that, the future king of Gondor has some learning to do. “It's a story of survival and it's a story about ‘be careful what you wish for,'" Baldry says. "He grows from a boy into a man and has to learn who to trust and who not to trust.” Much ot the second season will revolve around the forging of the titular rings, and newly released imagery also bring that into focus. The images showcase Celebrimbor's (Charles Edwards) forge, and another shows the master smith at work with his protégé, Mirdania (Amelia Kenworthy). Celebrimbor, in his search for a worthy bit of craftsmanship to rival his grandfather Fëanor's legacy, will be deceived by Sauron's new persona of Annatar. His ambition will be his undoing. “His ambition has been eating away at him,” Edwards says. “He wants to produce something that will, yes, help the world, but also will ensure that his name is on a plaque somewhere forever.”

Sauron and Galadriel Remain Intertwined

All of Middle-earth will be gunning for Charlie Vickers' Sauron furiously this new season, and from the looks of new images, the elves, dwarves, and humans aren't his only foes. The newly released images feature Halbrand in chains, surrounded by orcs presumably under the command of the orc Adar (Sam Hazeldine). Adar and Sauron have significant bad blood between them, and it is something that will be explored in the coming season. “There’s certainly a sense of anger and injustice on his part,” Vickers says regarding Sauron's falling out with Adar. Beyond that, the actor teases a different approach to Sauron. “Instead of trying to guess who Sauron is, we’re now inside his mind,” Vickers says. “In the past, the camera would cut away from him when he had his private thoughts. Now the camera follows him through those thoughts. The audience is in on it, which I think is quite fun.”

With Nenya now in her possession, Galadriel (Morfydd Clark) will seek to right her wrong from the first season wherein she let Sauron slip through her fingers. We see her in new images alongside her friend, Elrond (Robert Aramayo), and also in the heat of battle. However, her relationship with Sauron will remain one of the major themes in the coming season. “Whether they're in close proximity to each other or not, their relationship is going to be a theme throughout the show,” Vickers says. “She symbolizes good and he symbolizes evil.”

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2 premieres on August 29. Check out the new images from the second season above and stream The Rings of Power Season 1 on Prime Video.

