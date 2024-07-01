The Big Picture The Rings of Power Season 2 will feature larger, multi-episode battles.

Showrunners promise "ten times bigger" action and Sauron's return.

Galadriel will have a redemption arc in Season 2, progressing with larger scale.

While three of the most anticipated TV shows of the year are currently airing, another of 2024's most exciting prospects just got a brand-new look. A new report from Empire Magazine revealed an exclusive still from The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power of Elrond (Robert Aramoyo) in the midst of a chaotic battle donning a beautiful set of armor. The article also features an interview with Season 2 co-showrunner Patrick McKay, who, in keeping with the theme of the image, talked about what fans can expect from the action in The Rings of Power Season 2. When asked how the fight scenes in Season 2 will compare to the smaller, more intimate battles in Season 1, McKay had this to say:

"We love a good battle. The plan with Season 2 would be to do something much bigger, on a much grander scale that would take place not just overnight, but over multiple days, weeks, months, and episodes."

There have been fight scenes in TV history to span over multiple episodes, but a "months-long" battle certainly sounds ambitious. However, the first season of Rings of Power was one of the most expensive TV shows ever made, coming in with a whopping price tag of $465 million. The prospect of battles lasting weeks or longer isn't as shocking if Amazon is willing to spend as much on the second season as they did the first. Producing director Charlotte Brändström even went as far to say that the Season 2 battles will be "ten times bigger," promising an intense fight between darkness and light with some quite violent moments. Executive Producer Lindsey Weber even cited Sauron's return as part of the show's heightened scale and stakes:

"Things have taken a very intense turn since Sauron is back and moving the chess pieces around the board. So we get to have a different kind of action and see Middle-earth in some terrifying moments."

Galadriel Will Have a Redemption Arc in ‘The Rings of Power’ Season 2

Image via Amazon Prime

In a recent interview also with Empire Magazine, Galadriel actor Morfydd Clark talked about her character's journey in the second season. Like the showrunners and producers, she also cited a much larger scale in Season 2, and even mentioned how everything would keep getting bigger and more grand as the show progresses. But, she knows Galadriel also messed up with all the Sauron business, and now it's up to her to redeem herself and return to the path to protect Middle-earth. If anyone can go through a moving redemption arc, it's Galadriel, and she'll also certainly be around for some of these "months-long" battles that McKay and company are teasing.

The Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power Season 2 premieres on August 29. Check out the new image above and stream the first season of The Rings of Power on Prime Video.

