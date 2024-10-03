Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for the Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2 finale.

One of the greatest symbols of J.R.R. Tolkien's legendarium finally makes its debut in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. In the Season 2 finale, the deposed queen of Númenor, Tar-Míriel (Cynthia Addai-Robinson), gifts the iconic sword Narsil to her faithful captain, Elendil (Lloyd Owen), before he flees the city. The weapon is extremely important to the future of Middle-earth, and will eventually play a crucial part in Sauron's (Charlie Vickers) fall in both the Second and Third Ages. But what is so special about Narsil?

Narsil Is an Ancient Blade, Although Not Much Is Known About Its Past

When Elendil first draws Narsil, he calls it "the white flame." The sword's name in Tolkien lore actually means "the red and white flame" in Quenya, the name symbolizing the dual light of those celestial bodies that were captured in the blade's glow. It is a powerful weapon, renowned for its quality and craftsmanship, embodying the high level of skill present during the First Age, when it was forged. And, although "Narsil" is a Quenya word, the blade itself was actually forged by a Dwarven smith, Telchar. He was one of the greatest smiths in Middle-earth at that time, and often forged weapons for King Thingol of Doriath, Lúthien's father.

Curiously, Telchar also forged Angrist, the knife used by Beren to pry one of the Silmarils from Morgoth's crown during his quest with Lúthien. Similar to how Narsil and Angrist are related, so are Beren and Lúthien and Elendil, the current wielder of Narsil in The Rings of Power. The couple are great-grandparents to Elros Half-Elven, the first king of Númenor and brother to Elrond (Robert Aramayo). Elendil is a descendant of Elros, part of the Numenórean noble house known as the Lord of Andúnië, through which, in the novels, he came into Narsil's possession.

Narsil Becomes a Symbol of Numenórean Legacy and Authority

Close

The Fall of Númenor is a very dramatic moment in Middle-earth history, and it grows closer with every episode of The Rings of Power. In the Season 2 finale, Ar-Pharazôn (Trystan Gravelle) consolidates his position as the new king by outlawing the Faithful and having all those still loyal to Tar-Míriel arrested. That includes Elendil, who gets orders from Míriel to flee the Numenórean capital of Armenelos. Although he mentions going to the western portion of the star-shaped isle to meet his son Anárion and the remaining Faithful, it's not clear whether that's where he's really headed.

When Númenor finally falls, Elendil escapes with Anárion and Isildur (Maxim Baldry), bringing with them a number of treasures, including Narsil. He goes on to establish the realm of Arnor in the north, while his sons establish Gondor in the south. With Númenor gone, those who survive become known as Dunedáin. From then until the end of the Second Age, Elendil keeps Narsil as his weapon of choice and as a symbol of Númenor's legacy as a leader among the Mortal Men of Middle-earth. At the end of the Second Age, during the War of the Last Alliance against Sauron, he wields Narsil in the Battle of Dagorlad and the Siege of Barad-dûr, where he is killed by the Dark Lord. As he falls over Narsil, its blade breaks in two; Isildur then uses the hilt shard to cut the One Ring from Sauron's hand and, thus, destroy his physical form.

Despite being broken, the shards of Narsil retain great significance. Following the war, Isildur takes the shards of Narsil with him, intending to keep them as a powerful heirloom of his house. After he is killed, however, the shards are saved by the Dúnedain and brought to Rivendell, where they are kept by Elrond's household. The shards of Narsil remain in Rivendell for many generations, until the time of Aragorn (Viggo Mortensen), Elendil's distant heir. Before Aragorn embarks on his quest with the Fellowship of the Ring, Elrond has the shards of Narsil reforged into a new sword, Andúril, which means "the flame of the West."

Narsil’s Story Is Different in the Books

The scene in which Tar-Míriel gives Narsil to Elendil is very similar to the moment in The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King when Elrond (Hugo Weaving) gives Aragorn Andúril. It's probably meant as a direct callback, but, in reality, that's not when Aragorn gets his iconic sword. In the books, Narsil is reforged into Andúril in The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring, shortly before the Fellowship departs Rivendell. From then on, all the way to the Battle at the Black Gate and after, Aragorn wields the Sword of Elendil.

In the context of the movie, though, it works. Aragorn gets Andúril exactly when he needs to prove his legitimacy as the heir of Isildur to the Dead Man of Dunharrow, and it serves as the culmination of his arc. Also, instead of two pieces, Narsil is broken by Sauron himself when he kills Elendil, shattering into multiple shards that, in the following millennia, are exhibited in Rivendell. In the books, Aragorn has always been outspoken about his wish to reclaim the throne of Gondor and proudly wields the sword. In both versions of the story, Narsil and Andúril are still symbols of the legacy of Númenor, as intended by Elendil.

Season 2 of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is available to stream on Prime Video.

WATCH ON PRIME VIDEO