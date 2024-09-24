Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2.

Prime Video's The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power adds to the lore of Middle-earth by exploring the Second Age, thousands of years before Peter Jackson's films. This provides a unique story of good versus evil as the characters fight for their homes. With conflict spreading across Middle-earth, the characters in the series face a wide range of threats, from both Sauron (Charlie Vickers) and Adar (Sam Hazeldine), but also from the dangerous creatures that inhabit the world. The Rings of Power has shown many creatures in Middle-earth, from giant spiders to balrogs, but Season 2, Episode 6, "Where Is He?" brings in a sea worm, tying it to the Numenórean storyline. The beast is large and frightening, with tentacles, huge teeth, and a pointed nose, so it's no surprise that the Numenóreans see it as a threat. But what is the mysterious sea worm, and is it as lethal as it looks?

What Does the Sea Worm Do in 'The Rings of Power'?

The sea worm plays a small but important role in the series, serving as proof of the Valar's favor. Its presence builds off the Numenórean storyline, which follows a battle for power. Míriel (Cynthia Addai-Robinson), the former King's daughter, is one of the dwindling Faithful who serve the Valar. But she has fallen out of favor with the Numenórean, who chose Pharazôn (Trystan Gravelle) to succeed the King. Pharazôn has no ties to the Faithful and actually persecutes them. Though it appears only briefly, the sea worm creates a shift in the conflict between the two rulers.

Elendil (Lloyd Owen) is one of the few who support Míriel, but a conflict in Episode 5, "Halls of Stone," leads to his arrest. Refusing to denounce his beliefs and swear allegiance to Pharazôn, Elendil is put on trial. Ironically, Pharazôn chooses to punish Elendil in the old way, following the traditions of the Faithful that he wants to destroy as King. So, rather than executing Elendil for his rebellion, Pharazôn has the monster summoned, planning to cast Elendil into the sea to face the beast, supposedly giving him the chance to survive, however slim. But, in accordance with their beliefs, Míriel takes Elendil's place, as his so-called treason was done in her name.

Míriel descends into the waters, and the sea monster's tentacle pulls her under. But when Míriel comes face to face with the beast, it doesn't attack. Watching her for a minute, the sea worm released a loud call and spit her back out. Míriel's miraculous survival gains her the favor of the Numenórean once again, showing that the sea worm holds sway despite the fading of the old ways. The practice connects ancient Numenór to the threatening creature, and it shows a tie between the sea worm and the Valar, as the beast is trusted to deliver their judgment. However, beyond that, much is left unknown about the creature.

Does the Sea Worm Appear in Tolkien's Legendarium?

Though there are many differences due to the limits on what Prime is allowed to adapt, much of The Rings of Power is inspired by J. R. R. Tolkien's writings. With the inclusion of familiar characters, like Galadriel (Morfydd Clark) or Elrond (Robert Aramayo), the series has some elements of established lore, and the building conflict between Miriel and Pharazôn is part of that. However, no sea worm is mentioned in the author's extensive legendarium. The Rings of Power created the trial-by-sea-monster as a new twist for the series, and it makes for an interesting inclusion, as it builds the tension around Míriel's storyline and provides a way for the Valar to seemingly intervene — if Numenór will listen.

While there isn't a sea worm or any similar creature tied to Numenór, the existence of sea monsters in Middle-earth is not without precedent. In The Lost Road and Other Writings, Tolkien establishes the existence of sea serpents or fish-dragons, though their inclusion is little more than an Elvish legend from linguistic writings. But, it is important to note that few of Tolkien's settings are near the sea, so sea monsters are not a major concern. Considering Numenór is an island nation, the sea worm is a logical addition to The Rings of Power. The biggest issue with there being no equivalent to the sea worm in Tolkien's writings is that there is little information about the creature, especially because the part it plays in the show, while important, is short.

The Sea Worm Is Connected to the Valar in 'The Rings of Power'

Yet, Season 2 is not the sea worm's only appearance, as it played an earlier role in The Rings of Power. At the beginning of the story, Galadriel is sent to Valinor as the Elves' way of honoring her, but she refuses to give up her quest for Sauron, jumping off the boat as it enters the Undying Lands and trying to swim for shore. During her swim, Galadriel encounters a monster, which is a sea worm. While it is unclear if that is the same creature that judges Míriel, it is, at least, the same species. In Season 1, the sea worm terrorizes the crew of a wrecked ship that held Halbrand (who is really Sauron). Galadriel joins the survivors, setting into motion her deceit at the hands of Halbrand. Elendil eventually saves the two of them, bringing Galadriel and Halbrand to Numenór.

This is another brief part for the sea worm, but it helps to place the location of the sea worm. Given that Galadriel lost her ship just outside of Valinor, it makes sense that Elendil encounters Galadriel and Halbrand in that direction, hinting that the creatures populate the waters between Numenór and Valinor, reinforcing the connection between the sea worm and the Valar. Though it judges Míriel innocent, the sea worm is less docile when it encounters a ship holding Sauron, who is an enemy of the Valar. If the sea worm is truly doing the bidding of Eru Ilúvatar and the Valar, then perhaps it is not as dangerous as it looks. The lack of explanation around the sea worm creates a new mystery for Middle-earth, adding to the world in an unexpected way.

