A good title sequence goes a long way in making sure viewers like a show, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2 delivers another great opening sequence. The Prime Video series repeats the successful formula of its first season, which uses a phenomenon called cymatics, which makes sound visible to our eyes, to tell the story of the creation of Middle-earth. By making a flat surface vibrate the right way, this technique allows for grains and small rocks to move and form different shapes, composing beautiful mosaics rich with symbolism. In Season 2, however, the title sequence doesn't show key events in the history of Middle-earth, but, instead alludes to symbols and objects that have already shown their importance.

The Nineteen Rings of Power and the Forging of the Rings

Close

The first difference between the title sequences of Seasons 1 and 2 can be spotted right away: the color of the grains. While in the first season they were mostly beige, now there is another color, red, making its way through the currents. This is a symbol of Sauron's (Charlie Vickers) malice, and the fact that the red grains are usually at the border of the shapes alludes to how he is always circling his victims. Another interpretation is that the red grains allude to the blood that will be spilled in Season 2.

As the grains start moving into currents, they take the shape of a leaf. This is Celebrimbor's (Charles Edwards) new forge in the realm of Eregion, which is shaped like a leaf and has small circular dishes on its edges, where the Elvensmiths work on forging the Rings of Power. The next mosaic, by the way, shows exactly the nineteen rings, all neatly organized. In the top row, the nine Rings for Men; in the middle, the seven Dwarven Rings; and, at the bottom of the screen, the three Elven Rings. Nineteen is an odd number, making it feel like something is missing to round it to twenty, but there will be another ring of power eventually - the One Ring to rule them all.

Then, the nineteen rings morph into the figure of a tree. This is a nod to the interconnectedness of the plots in The Rings of Power, and how all of them stem from the main plotline with the rings. Trees are also very significant in the series. In Season 1, the prologue of the first episode shows the two Trees of Valinor. There is also a tree in Lindon that symbolizes the Light of the Eldar in Middle-earth, as well as a tree in Prince Durin IV's (Owain Arthur) apartment in Khazad-dûm that was given to him by Elrond (Robert Aramayo). Finally, the White Tree of Númenor symbolizes the realm's faith and devotion to the Valar, something that is about to be tested.

A Sequence About Threats and Friendship With Elves and Dwarves