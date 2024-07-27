The Big Picture Season 2 of The Rings of Power will follow Poppy to Rhûn on a journey of self-discovert.

The show reveals more about Sauron's plans, including his creation of Rings of power, setting the stage for his dominion over Middle-earth.

The series explores the Second Age, featuring familiar characters and villains like Sauron, leading to dramatic reveals and epic battles.

Dark forces are gathering in Middle-earth, and the shadow of Sauron (Charlie Vickers) loomed large over Hall H during The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2 panel at San Diego Comic Con. The cast and crew of the J.R.R. Tolkien adaptation took the stage to discuss the record-breaking first season and the many twists and turns it took its extensive list of characters on. This directly leads into the long-awaited Season 2, which draws us ever closer to Sauron's creation of the One Ring.

However, there are many stories in The Rings of Power's vision of Middle-earth, and one of the more personal stories can be found with the young Harfoot, Poppy Proudfellow (Megan Richards). The end of Season 1 saw Poppy bid farewell to her best friend Nori (Markella Kavenaugh) as she left the Harfoots with her mysterious magical companion, The Stranger (Daniel Weyman). What does their journey in Season 2 look like? Thankfully, Collider's own Therese Lacson got a chance to talk with both Megan Richards and Daniel Weyman to see what we can expect from two of Season 1's best characters.

According to Richards, Poppy's first journey outside of her humble Harfoot community will take her to the torturous desert landscape of Rhûn. There she will embark on a journey of self-discovery that will change the trajectory of her story forever. And if the trailer is any indication, there seems to be a good chance she'll meet up with Nori and the Stranger along the way. Speaking about what awaits Poppy in Season 2, Richards said:

"I think the biggest thing that Poppy will face is her own personal growth. There's a lovely journey that continues that you sort of have seen from Season 1 already, and that really continues quite seamlessly throughout Season 2. There are areas of her life, as well, that she hasn't even had the opportunity to explore before that are being explored on screen, which is something that I really love that the audience gets to experience her life with her. "Alongside that, they're walking in Rhûn, which is like desert land, and it's absolutely terrifying. It's completely uncharted territory. It feels like the rules that she knows, the secular rules of the Harfoot community, have been completely abandoned. Of course, they're in completely new lands and they don't know the rules, and she's the one who's leading the way. She's map-reading. So, that's an enormous weight to carry on her shoulders alongside being chased by terrifying beings."

What is 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' Season 2 About?

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2 continues where the first season left off. Once again, the show takes place centuries before the events of the original The Lord of the Rings trilogy, featuring several key characters in the lore of this beloved fantasy universe. In particular, the show has been focusing on and setting up the origins and desires of the franchise's ultimate villain - Sauron.

Season 1 of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power ended on a dramatic note, particularly when Galadriel (Morfydd Clark) finally realized that her companion, Halbrand, has been Sauron in disguise this whole time. Sauron escapes to the newly formed desolate land of Mordor, but it's clear his work is not yet finished. He has already set into motion the creation of his Rings of Power, which will ultimately lead to him becoming dangerously close to having dominion over all of Middle-earth.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power premieres exclusively on Prime Video on Thursday, August 29th, 2024.

