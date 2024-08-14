The Big Picture Season 2 of The Rings of Power premieres August 29, with a new poster revealing Adar holding Sauron's crown.

Strong viewership and critical reception for Season 1, but faced review bombing leading to a low audience score.

Speculation around The Stranger's identity continues, with showrunners teasing surprises in store for fans.

One of the most expensive TV series ever produced and just got a brand-new look weeks ahead of the Season 2 premiere. The official Rings of Power X account has officially unveiled a new poster for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2, showing Adar (Joseph Mawle) holding Sauron's (Charlie Vickers) crown. The first episode in Season 2 is set to premiere on Prime Video on August 29, with each subsequent episode releasing weekly until the season finale on October 17. Following the reveal that Halbrand was actually Sauron at the end of The Rings of Power Season 1, fans have been anxiously awaiting the next chapter to see what happens next, and now the wait is finally almost over.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 1 was a success for Prime Video, with the series attaining strong viewership and strong critical reception, currently boasting an 83% approval rating on the aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes. However, The Rings of Power also unfortunately faced its fair share of review bombing, part of what led to the accompanying audience score landing at a measly 38%. In addition to Mawle and Vickers, The Rings of Power Season 2 also sees both Morfydd Clark and Ismael Cruz Cordova return as Galadriel and Arondir, respectively, with Robert Aramayo also set to reprise his role as Elrond and Charles Edwards also back as Lord Celebrimbor. The series was written and created by Patrick Mckay and John D. Payne, and is based on the legendary characters and world of J.R.R. Tolkien.

Will We Learn More About the Stranger in ‘The Rings of Power’ Season 2?

One of the biggest questions surrounding The Rings of Power since its premiere is whether The Stranger (Daniel Weyman) is actually Gandalf, or another mystery figure. Showrunners have teased that it's impossible to rule out, but the person playing the character also recently offered some insight. Weyman's take on the situation is that fans already know who The Stranger is after watching him for the entirety of Season 1, and that his identity doesn't necessarily need to be some colossal reveal. Although it would be unwise to completely rule out The Stranger inevitably being unveiled to be Gandalf, it's also smart to temper expectations and then be surprised if the big reveal does come.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2 premieres on August 29. Check out the new poster above and stream the first season of The Rings of Power on Prime Video.

