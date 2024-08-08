The Big Picture The highly anticipated return of The Rings of Power season 2 brings new characters and intense conflicts to Middle-earth.

Arondir, a Silvan warrior elf, emerges as a frontline warrior against the rising evil forces in the Southlands.

The Rings of Power is the most expensive show ever made, with a mix of high critic scores and audience ratings.

The highly anticipated second season of Prime Video's The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, is set to make its return on August 29. All of Middle-earth is on the precipice of a conflict that will require everyone - well everyone except Tom Bombadil (Rory Kinnear) - to pick a side. Evil is making a powerful emergence in this new season and the forces of good will need to stand at the ready to withstand the pressure to come. One of the possible frontline warriors to aid the cause of the elves will be the non-canonical Silvan warrior elf, Arondir (Ismael Cruz Cordova). In a new character image shared by the actor on his official Instagram account, Arondir is decked out in brilliant armor and is primed to let fly two arrows from his bow.

Part of the frontier garrison sent to man the Southlands by the High King Gil-galad (Benjamin Walker), Arondir was in the heat of the action as the creation of Mordor came to fruition. The world created by J.R.R. Tolkien is famed for having many impressive and skilled warrior archers, with the likes of Legolas (Orlando Bloom) coming to mind. Arondir, falls squarely in that category. Given how the first season ended, Arondir remains close to the action in the Southlands, which is a region of the Middle-earth which has successfully undergone significant change. Under the command, leadership and vision of the orc Adar (Sam Hazeldine), the Southlands has been transformed into Mordor. However, by reason of the bad blood shared with the Dark Lord Sauron (Charlie Vickers), Adar will aim to put him in his place...bound. “There’s certainly a sense of anger and injustice on his part,” Vickers says regarding the pair.

The Rings of Power is one of the most expensive shows ever made, with a staggering $58 million per episode for the first season. The show has so far divided critics and audiences, earning an impressive critic score of 83% on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes, and a less impressive audience rating of 38%. Its audience score was impacted by certain fans, unimpressed by the some of the show's creative choices in the first season. However, with the highly-anticipated arrival of the character, Bombadil might help to douse some of those tensions with a significant amount of his dialogue coming straight from the books.

One of the stories unfolding somewhat outside the shadow of the looming conflict in Middle-earth is the journey of the Stranger and the Harfoots. Daniel Weyman, will return to play the mysterious character who is accompanied by Harfoots named Poppy (Megan Richards) and Nori (Markella Kavenagh) on his journey to understanding his identity. That quest for understanding his purpose will take the trio to Rhûn, with Richards saying,

"Alongside that, they're walking in Rhûn, which is like desert land, and it's absolutely terrifying. It's completely uncharted territory. It feels like the rules that she knows, the secular rules of the Harfoot community, have been completely abandoned. Of course, they're in completely new lands and they don't know the rules, and she's the one who's leading the way. She's map-reading. So, that's an enormous weight to carry on her shoulders alongside being chased by terrifying beings."

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2 premieres on August 29. Check out the new character poster above and stream The Rings of Power Season 1 on Prime Video.

