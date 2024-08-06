The Big Picture Season 2 of The Rings of Power will focus on villains, with Dark Lord Sauron taking a more prominent role in upcoming battles.

Elrond, a powerful elf in Middle-earth, will showcase his combat skills in the new season, forming alliances for the impending war.

Showrunners promise epic battles on a grand scale in the new season, ten times bigger than before, premiering August 29 on Prime Video.

With House of the Dragon airing the season finale of its second season recently, all those in search of action-packed fantasy dramas will have to look elsewhere. Luckily, the highly anticipated second season of Prime Video's The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power premieres later this month. We return to the Second Age of Middle-earth as it tethers on the precipise of war breaking out between the forces of good and evil. In anticipation of the battles to come, the official Prime Video X account has unveiled a new image of Lord Elrond (Robert Aramayo) in the coming season.

The herald of High King Gil-galad (Benjamin Walker), Elrond, is one of the most powerful elves in Middle-earth in the Second Age. Respected for his unrivaled healing skills, the image shows him in a different light. Covered in brilliant elven armor, his helmet missing, his sword drawn as he prepares to charge an enemy. The coming season will likely see the future Lord of Rivendell inflict more damage than he heals them. Aramayo's Elrond featured prominently in the show's first season, showcasing a brilliant friendship with the Dwarven prince of Khazad-dûm, Durin IV (Owain Arthur). The pair's relationship will be one of the great alliances called upon when the Dark Lord begins his assault on Middle-earth.

Season 2 of 'Rings of Power' Will Bring Villains and Battles Aplenty

The new image of Elrond is accompanied by a caption that reads, "Heroes will rise." However, that is somewhat in contradiction to what we expect to see from the new season. Showrunners Patrick McKay and J.D. Payne, had previously revealed that while the first season "was primarily about our heroes," the coming season is set to be "all about the villains." While he was hiding in the shadow for the most part of season one, the Dark Lord Sauron (Charlie Vickers) will be alot more upfront with his activities in the coming season. He would take on a whole new persona as he seeks to deceive the peoples of Middle-earth.

The brilliance of its characters and the ever-immersive nature of its world is one of the many great appeals of J.R.R. Tolkien's Lord of the Rings. Beyond those aforementioned qualties, Middle-earth is renowned for throwing up epic clashes on the battlefield. While the first season wasn't riddled with so much action, the new season seems poised to turn up the heat. "We love a good battle," co-showrunner McKay said previously. 'The plan with Season 2 would be to do something much bigger, on a much grander scale that would take place not just overnight, but over multiple days, weeks, months, and episodes." These coming battles are said to be "ten times bigger" than whatever the show had tried previously.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2 premieres on August 29. Check out the new image from the second season above and stream The Rings of Power Season 1 on Prime Video.

