The second season of Rings of Power will premiere on August 29 with returning cast members and new additions.

Season 1 of Rings of Power garnered mixed audience reviews, but a solid critical response.

An already-exciting week for Lord of the Rings fans just got even better. After teasing that information on The Rings of Power Season 2 was coming soon, Prime Video followed through on this promise by releasing a new trailer and new poster. The new poster highlights Charlie Vickers, who played Halbrand throughout the first season until he was revealed to be Sauron in the Season 1 finale. While previously sporting dark brown hair and beard, Vickers has an all-new look heading into Season 2 of the Lord of the Rings spin-off, now embracing his evil side with pointed Elven ears and long blonde hair.

The Rings of Power aired its Season 1 finale on October 14, 2022, and will return to Prime Video on August 29 — a gap of less than two years. This is no small feat considering the show is one of the five most expensive TV shows ever made, clocking in with a budget of $58 million per episode to total $458 million, and that's just for Season 1. The first season was mostly appreciated by reviewers but divisive among fans, landing at a solid 83% critics score weighed against a much lower 38% audience score (largely due to review bombing) on Rotten Tomatoes.

What Do We Know About ‘The Rings of Power’ Season 2?

Morfydd Clark, previously known for her work on Saint Maud and Crawl, is set to return in the second season to reprise her role as Galadriel, and Markella Kavenagh, who portrays the lovable young elf Nori Brandyfoot, will also be back for Season 2. Other returning cast members include Robert Aramoyo, Benjamin Walker, and Charles Edwards, while Joseph Mawl's role of Adar has been recast with Peaky Blinders star Sam Hazeldine. New cast members include Ciarán Hindes, Tonya Moddie, and Rory Kinnear. The same creative team from the first season is also expected to be back in the saddle helming Season 2, with co-writers and creators Patrick McKay and John D. Payne returning, as well as directors Charlotte Brändström, Louise Hooper, and Sanaa Hamri returning. Iconic composer Bear McCreary, who has worked on other titles such as Godzilla: King of the Monsters, Percy Jackson and the Olympians, and God of War: Ragnarök, is also back composing the score for The Rings of Power Season 2.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2 premieres on August 29, and Season 1 is available to stream on Prime Video. Check out the new poster above and stay tuned to Collider for future updates and coverage of the series.

