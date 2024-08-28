The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power stays true to its title in Season 2, with the first batch of the Rings of Power being thrust upon the denizens of the Middle-earth. Taking place centuries before the Fellowship of the Ring was formed in the original trilogy, the realm was at peace following the disappearance of the dark lord Sauron. As the young and ambitious Galadriel (Morfydd Clark) soon discovers, Sauron is alive and well in Middle-earth, with the dark lord posing as her companion Halbrand (Charlie Vickers) for most of their journey.

Season 1 was but the first step of Sauron's master plan for complete and total dominion over Middle-earth. Season 2 sees the master manipulator continue to manipulate and meld the Rings of Power into his own dark image. It will take a ragtag team of Middle-earth's most unlikely heroes to stop Sauron, but when can you see the next step in their unexpected journey? To find out when and how you can watch the second season of the big-budget J.R.R. Tolkien adaptation, here is where you can watch The Rings of Power Season 2.

Is 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' Season 2 Premiering on TV?

The Rings of Power will not be continuing its epic Season 2 quest on cable or live TV. Just like with Season 1 (which was the most expensive season of television ever made), Amazon has opted to release their big budget spectacle on its in-house streaming platform.

Is 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' Season 2 Streaming Online?

As sure as Sauron's return to Middle-earth, The Rings of Power Season 2 is also undoubtedly returning to Prime Video. The adventure begins when The Rings of Power Season 2 officially debuts on Thursday, August 29th, 2024, at 8:00 PM EST with the three-episode premiere. The return to the fantasy realm of The Lord of the Rings is a welcome one following the superhero genre's complete and total domination of the service in recent months. Prime Video hit a hat trick of quality superhero stories with the critically acclaimed second season of Invincible, the penultimate fourth season of The Boys, and the debut premiere of Batman: Caped Crusader.

Prime Video can be purchased on its own for $8.99 per month or can be bundled with the rest of Amazon Prime for $14.99 per month or $139 per year. Ads can also be removed from the service for an additional $2.99 per month.

Can You Watch 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' Season 2 Without Prime Video?

Amazon has not announced any plans to release The Rings of Power Season 2 outside of Prime Video.

Watch the Trailer for 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' Season 2

The trailer for The Rings of Power Season 2 introduces a fundamentally new tone for the Lord of the Rings prequel series. Gone is the optimistic and peaceful tone of Season 1, now something much more sinister is clearly lurking beneath the surface. While the last we saw of Sauron in Season 1 showed him visiting his new realm of Mordor, it's clear that he's closer than the merry fellowship of heroes might think, with the dark lord now adopting a new disguise as an Elvish spy.

More 'Lord of the Rings' Projects to Watch After 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' Season 2

'The Lord of the Rings' Trilogy (2001-2003)

By far the most well-known adaptation of J.R.R. Tolkien's work, Peter Jackson's The Lord of the Rings trilogy picks up centuries after the events of The Rings of Power. The story follows young Frodo Baggins (Elijah Wood), who inherits an unusually alluring gold ring. This magical artifact is none other than The One Ring that holds dominion over all the other Rings of Power. With the help of a ragtag fellowship of friends, Frodo embarks on an epic quest to cast the ring into the fiery volcano that forged it. The Lord of the Rings trilogy (including the extended editions) is available to stream on Max.

'The Hobbit' Trilogy (2012-2014)

A more direct prequel to the original trilogy, The Hobbit films made the somewhat controversial decision to make three movies out of the shortest book in the franchise. This time, we follow Frodo's uncle, Bilbo Baggins (Martin Freeman), who was the one who found The One Ring many years prior. His quest begins when a wise wizard named Gandalf the Grey (Ian McKellen) asks for Frodo's help to reclaim a vast Dwarven kingdom, which has become the home of a sadistic dragon called Smaug (Benedict Cumberbatch). The Hobbit trilogy (including the extended editions) is available to stream on Max.

'The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim' (2024)

Big things are in store for The Lord of the Rings franchise's cinematic future, starting with The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim, which is unlike anything we've seen in the franchise yet. The War of the Rohirrim leaves behind the conflict with Sauron to tell a brand-new story about the legendary Riders of Rohan. The anime-style epic boasts a stellar ensemble cast, including Miranda Otto reprising her role as Éowyn for the first time since Peter Jackson's trilogy. Also in the works is yet another prequel that will focus on the complex antagonist, Gollum (Andy Serkis). The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim rides into theaters on December 13th, 2024.