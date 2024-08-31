Prime Video's The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is many things — an epic fantasy, an action-packed adventure, a sweeping romance depending on who you ask (I would definitely use that descriptor personally). But with the premiere of Season 2, showrunners Patrick McKay and J.D. Payne are throwing a new genre into the mix: the psychological thriller.

In an interview with Collider's Carly Lane, the pair naturally broke down the Season 1 Sauron (Charlie Vickers) reveal, and explained how going from the mystery of who Sauron might be in Season 1 to having the Dark Lord operating out in the open in Season 2 changed things for the series. As McKay explained:

"In Season 1, Sauron is in the shadows. In Season 2, he's out in the open, or at least he's Annatar in Season 2, so the audience is aware of who he is and at least some of what he's playing at. Really, if Season 1 is all about bringing people back to Middle-earth and introducing you to our heroes, Season 2 is all about our villains, and primarily our villain. He ends Season 1 with, in some ways, a loss. He's asked Galadriel to come and join him, and he wants the three rings — he doesn't get either of them. The three rings are made, but he doesn't have them, and Galadriel has rejected him. He has no Orcs, no army, no weapons. All he has is his own cunning, and he's going to use that to set Adar, who has ascended in Mordor, in motion. It's also going to set the Elves in motion on a collision course for Eregion in something that's going to spell disaster for Middle-earth. You could say that if it's darker, it's because Sauron is growing in power."

Yes, Galadriel's (Morfydd Clark) rejection of Sauron's proposal left the Dark Lord reeling, but while he might be down, he's certainly not out, as he takes himself to Eregion, Celebrimbor's (Charles Edwards) domain, and presents himself in the guise of Annatar, the Lord of Gifts. This is where the mind games begin, as McKay explains:

"[T]he story in Eregion between Sauron and Celebrimbor is going to be a psychological thriller, where you're watching Sauron pick apart the sanity of one of the greatest minds in all Elvendom with Celebrimbor, the great Elven smith. We talk about a sort of gaslighting, as he's slowly manipulating and tormenting Celebrimbor to the point of losing his mind. So the story goes into dark places psychologically as well as the actual stakes and fate of Middle-earth."

The Focus on Some Characters Over Others in 'Rings of Power' Is Deliberate

As the stakes change in the fight for Middle-earth, so too does the focus. Collider's review of the season noted that it placed focus on some characters noticeably over others, and apparently, this was no coincidence. As Payne explained, the showrunners enjoy the freedom to work characters in and out of the story as needed across seasons, saying:

"We love the idea of starting the show off by introducing this panoply of worlds and all these characters, and this huge ensemble cast. We like the idea that season to season, different characters will rise and have a larger role or a smaller role and then maybe they come back even bigger next time. The fact that Season 1, in some ways, centered on Galadriel’s journey, Season 2 really is all about Sauron, and that means it's darker, and in a way, it's just a different character focus."

The first three episodes of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power are streaming on Prime Video now. Stay tuned to Collider for more on Season 2.

Watch on Prime Video