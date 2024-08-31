Despite the shocking events of the Season 1 finale, when The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2 premiered earlier this week, the show decided not to pick up in the immediate aftermath of the revelation that Halbrand (Charlie Vickers) was actually Sauron all along. Instead, showrunners Patrick McKay and J.D. Payne decided to take things all the way back to the beginning for the Dark Lord, picking up instead in the aftermath of Morgoth's defeat. But why the decision to go so far back?

In an interview with Collider's Carly Lane, the showrunners shared that the decision to go so far back in time stemmed from a desire to both set the stage for what's to come, but also to account for Sauron's whereabouts after the First Age, hence the creature made of black goo we meet in the prologue. As Payne told her:

"You're setting the stage for the introduction between him and Adar, and you're also bringing him low. We felt like there's this delicious sort of hole in the legendarium where we have a story of what Sauron was doing in the First Age, and then he's kind of absent for multiple centuries at the beginning of the Second Age. You wonder, “Where was he?” So this is one possible answer to that question, is that he would be the natural successor to Morgoth, and then maybe something like this could have happened. It ultimately, dramatically, brings him low, literally to the bowels of Middle-earth, to be a creature of black goo. You almost are tricked into feeling sorry for him as he's pitifully, laboriously climbing up that hill. You watch his ascent, and then, really, the entire season is going to be the ascent of Sauron. So we're bringing you on board with what his journey is going to be about as he now starts to deceive, gaslight, and manipulate his way into power."

'Rings of Power' Season 2 Episode 1 Shows Galadriel and Halbrand's Meeting From a New Point of View

McKay added onto that, latching on to Lane's mention of the scene culminating in Galadriel (Morfydd Clark) and Halbrand's "meet cute" on the raft at the beginning of Season 1. As McKay said:

"We also wanted to, in a weird way, reset for the audience, because Season 1 ends, and you realize Galadriel’s friend and reluctant ally was actually a villain who was potentially lying and manipulating her the whole time. In a perfect world, that season leaves you with a lot of questions. 'Well, how did he get on that raft? What did he really want? What was the thing with the badge?' We thought a great way to kick off Season 2, if indeed it is the Season of Sauron, is to not just answer those questions but see the events of Season 1 through his eyes. Ideally, when you get to that meet cute, as you say, or meet uncute, you've seen how low he was brought, and you've seen the source of his rage and his ambition. You've seen the aspiration to maybe do good, but also always looking for an opportunity."

The sequence, he explained, was to make the audience see things through new eyes, and with additional context, saying, "[W]hen he meets her, hopefully you, in your mind, re-watch all of Season 1 from the perspective of that guy now knowing what you know about where he's coming from, and it might cast the entire story in a very different light."

Stay tuned to Collider for more on Season 2.

