One of the hottest topics among fans of Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power was how the series handled Sauron, Middle-Earth's most infamous villain. The first season kept viewers guessing about Sauron's return, with characters like Galadriel (Morfydd Clark) sensing his evil presence but lacking concrete proof. That mystery fuelled endless fan theories about how and when Sauron would finally reveal himself. The big twist came in the season finale when it was confirmed that Halbrand, the enigmatic man traveling with Galadriel, was actually Sauron in disguise. The chemistry between Galadriel and Halbrand — which fed many fanfics online — added to the suspense, making the revelation even more impactful, with Halbrand soon being christened "Hot Sauron".

Halbrand was a new character created specifically for The Rings of Power. Played by Charlie Vickers, Halbrand was initially seen as a rough-around-the-edges, reluctant hero, reminiscent of Aragorn. He and Galadriel’s paths crossed when she found him adrift at sea after abandoning her journey to Valinor. They were rescued by the seafaring Númenoreans and spent much of the season exploring the island kingdom’s culture and politics. Eventually, they returned to Middle-Earth with Númenorean ships to combat the growing threat in the Southlands.

The reveal that Halbrand was Sauron wasn’t entirely unexpected — fans had been speculating about it for a while. The season wrapped up with Halbrand aiding Celebrimbor in creating the first three Rings of Power for the Elves. Once Galadriel uncovered his true identity, a dramatic confrontation ensued before Sauron fled to Mordor. Although this storyline took some liberties with Tolkien’s original texts, it stayed true to the essence of his writing. Even though Sauron retreated to Mordor at the end of Season 1, the Season 2 trailer shows him back in Eregion. This time, he appears as an Elf with long blonde hair and pointed ears, a stark contrast to his grizzled Halbrand look. Vickers returns in this new guise, sparking plenty of wig jokes online but also bringing to life one of Tolkien’s most iconic depictions of Sauron. If you were into the Season 1 theories, you’ve probably heard the name Annatar. In Tolkien’s lore, Annatar is Sauron’s Elf disguise used to deceive the Elves of Eregion.

Will We Get More Galadriel and Hot Sauron in Season 2?

Mercifully, yes, it seems like we will. At SDCC today, Patrick McKay and J.D. Payne, the showrunners of Rings of Power, took questions from fans and one particularly thirsty shipper asked if we would see more of the dream duo together, giving "hope to the fanfic writers". The good news? "I think we will."

Fans can eagerly await seeing how Galadriel’s story will continue to intertwine with Sauron’s when Rings of Power returns to Prime Video on August 29th.