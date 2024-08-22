The Big Picture Season 2 of The Rings of Power will feature multiple actors playing Sauron, showing his powers and motivations in a flashback setting.

The biggest mystery of Season 1 was Sauron's identity, which was revealed to be Halbrand. Season 2 will focus on the villains.

Fans can expect Sauron to cause more damage in Season 2, premiering on August 29. Watch the new featurette for a sneak peek.

With only one week remaining until the premiere of The Rings of Power Season 2, promotion for the series is in full swing with an exciting new featurette. The official Rings of Power X account has unveiled a new look at the series highlighting Charlie Vickers' Sauron, set to step into the role of the feature villain in Season 2. The featurette sees Vickers and showrunners J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay explaining Sauron's powers and motivations, as well as mentioning how more than one actor will portray Sauron in The Rings of Power Season 2. The second season will open on a flashback set a thousand years before the main show's timeline, showing Sauron's fall before his subsequent rise again at the end of Season 1.

Vickers highlights Sauron's many powers, but calls out his primary power as the ability to change forms. The showrunners also detail the choice to bring another actor in to portray Sauron for the flashback and also even have the flashback at all, saying it's a great way to get inside his head and get a look at his motivations. Jack Lowden will portray the other version of Sauron in the opening scene of Season 2, and the featurette even shows a sneak peek at the scene as Sauron stands over all the Orcs. Vickers also talks about Sauron's Annatar form which he uses to get close to Celebrimbor in order to get him to forge the Rings that he will ultimately use for evil.

Sauron Will Be Out in the Open in ‘The Rings of Power’ Season 2

Sauron's identity was the biggest mystery in The Rings of Power Season 1; all the coverage and questions surrounding the show all circled back to "Who/Where is Sauron?" Many fans had even begun to doubt whether he would appear in the series, that is until the reveal near the end of the season that Halbrand, Galadriel's (Morfydd Clark) companion, was actually Sauron all along. Other cast members have mentioned that Season 2 of Rings of Power will be all about the villains, and Lord of the Rings fans everywhere are anxious to see just how much damage Sauron can cause now that he's fully in the light.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2 premieres on August 29. Check out the new featurette above and watch the first season of The Rings of Power on Prime Video while you wait.

WATCH ON PRIME VIDEO