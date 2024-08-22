The Big Picture Sauron's power expands in Season 2 of The Rings of Power, with the arrival of a younger form played by Jack Lowden.

Dominion over all of Middle-earth. That is the main goal of the Dark Lord Sauron (Charlie Vickers) and now he sees a clear pathway toward achieving that goal. Harnessing the powers of the rings. In just over a week's time, the second season of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, will premiere on Prime Video, as heroes and villains are inevitably set on a collision course. Comments from those attached to the series have suggested greatly that the villains will rampage in season 2, with Annatar, the Lord of Gifts (aka Sauron) weaving his way into the mind of master elven smith, Celebrimbor (Charles Edwards). Sauron is known as the Great Deceiver, with the ability to change form and persona as he deems fit, a feature audiences will become accustomed to in the coming season. However, when The Rings of Power returns on August 29, audiences will have not one, but two Dark Lords.

In a new featurette via IGN, we learn that Vickers won't be the only actor playing the soon-to-be Lord of the Black Gates. The featurette reveals that Jack Lowden will be playing an earlier form of Sauron in the upcoming season. Lowden confirms in the featurette, that his scene takes place a thousand years before the events in Season 1, right after the fall of the first Dark Lord, Morgoth. Morgoth had created the orcs, but after his defeat, Sauron sought to assume control. However, in attendance is the orc, Adar (formerly Joseph Malwe, now Sam Hazeldine in Season 2) and this seems to be the genesis of the animosity between the pair of them and their little war for orc mastery. Furthermore, Lowden being the face of Sauron a thousand years ago, helps explain why Adar didn't recognize him as Halbrand in the first season.

This little twist further serves to articulate the broad range of Sauron's powers, and just how potent a foe he is. Despite her wealth of knowledge and experience, Galadriel (Morfydd Clark) was outwitted by Sauron in the debut season. So, there is cause for concern when we see Sauron - in Annatar form - speaking to Prince Durin IV (Owain Arthur) in the new featurette. Despite being a formidable warrior, it remains to be seen how Durin copes with Sauron's slippery tongue. His relationship with his father, King Durin III (Peter Mullan), is also certain to be tested as teased in the SDCC trailer.

'Rings of Power' Is Bringing Some Bombadil Tunes

If the marketing for The Rings of Power season 2 is to be believed, the coming season will bring death to elves and men alike. However, adversity will see the emergence of heroes from all corners of Middle-earth, setting out to fight despite unfavorable odds. Thankfully, the coming season will not be only doom and gloom all round. The Rings of Power season 2 will see the arrival of the enigmatic and massively powerful character of Tom Bombadil (Rory Kinnear). Despite being a formidable foe, Bombadil is more interested in bringing good vibes through jolly singing. He is set to help The Stranger (David Weyman) get a grip of his powers. In Weyman's own words:

"But in this scenario, it's Tom Bombadil who's got the power and the energies and knows how to wield them. Suddenly, The Stranger is having to be responsive and reactive, and we've never seen him in that territory before. So, it's gonna be quite exciting to see how The Stranger feels when suddenly the boot’s on the other foot. Tom Bombadil is full of mischief. He is enigmatic, he is whimsical, and he sings.”

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2 premieres on August 29. Check out the new featurette from the second season above and stream The Rings of Power Season 1 on Prime Video. Check out the featurette here.

