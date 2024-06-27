The Big Picture Sauron's identity as Halbrand will be explored in Season 2 of The Rings of Power.

The showrunner hints at a fresh perspective on Sauron's story and his evil plans.

Season 2 premieres on Prime Video on August 29, 2024, with answers to Season 1's questions.

In an interview with Empire Magazine, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power showrunner, Patrick McKay, has given an exciting update on what to expect from Season 2, specifically when it comes to Charlie Vickers' Sauron, or, as Galadriel (Morfydd Clark) thought she knew him, Halbrand. What lay ahead for Sauron in Season 2 is one of the hottest burning questions in the fanbase, with McKay finally alluding to some answers. Speaking about the importance of the character to the sophomore outing, he said, "If you had to pick one reason to make this show and set it in this era of the mythology, that’s it. From minute one, we talked about Milton’s Paradise Lost, Walter White and Tony Soprano, and how Sauron has the potential to be like these great villain-heroes – hero meaning protagonist.”

The tale of Sauron's terrifying mastery of Middle Earth made up the prologue of The Fellowship of the Ring, with many wondering since the first announcement of the prequel whether the story would be unpacked in detail. The end of Season 1 saw Sauron reach Middle Earth and plenty of questions left ready to be answered. Time ticks away towards said answers, with Season 2 ready to premiere on Prime Video on August 29, 2024.

Sauron's Season 2 Takes On a Whole New Perspective

A major plot thread for Season 1 was the hidden identity of Halbrand, with breadcrumb clues cleverly left by writers until the shock reveal that Halbrand's claim to be the rightful King of the Southlands was a lie, and he was, in fact, Sauron. Heading into Season 2, the progressing story of the Dark Lord has a fresh perspective, with audiences now privy to the secret as he obtains a new identity as the elegant Elf, Annatar. This is something referenced in McKay's interview with Empire Magazine, in which he says:

"He was hiding amongst our story. The opportunity now with Season 2 is: the audience is in on the con. We know who he is. We have a pretty good sense of what he wants. The fun is watching other people get ensnared in the web. As the season unfolds, the plan starts. One hammer after another starts to fall until, by the last couple of episodes, you realise the level and extent of how evil he is and how deeply he’s strategised this whole thing out."

Showrunner Patrick McKay has given an exciting update on Sauron in Season 2 of The Rings of Power. You can catch up with all episodes of Season 1 right now on Prime.

