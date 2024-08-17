The Big Picture Shelob's upgraded design in The Rings of Power Season 2 will terrify fans, with intense scenes and a strong personality.

Actor Maxim Baldry hints at Islidur's major role in Season 2, showcasing physicality, love, and complex storylines.

The upcoming season promises a mix of darkness, gore, and a seismic relationship between Islidur and Estrid.

The highly anticipated fantasy series The Rings of Power Season 2 is right around the corner — releasing on August 29, 2024. The new season will introduce some prominent monsters with the appearance of both the ents and Damrod. However, the most exciting addition to the mix is going to be the giant spider Shelob, that has undergone quite an intricate design upgrade apparently.

Shelob is an iconic J.R.R. Tolkien character and the offspring of the legendary arachnid Ungoliant. As Maxim Baldry, who plays Islidur, shared with GamesRadar at San Diego Comic-Con, the spider is expected to super terrifying as ever in the upcoming season. The actor stated how there were a lot of expectations to be met regarding how Shelob could look and on top of it, the process during filming was complex. The actor was left quite surprised at how things would turn out as he explained a behind-the-scenes detail in the following words:

“From when we were filming, it was a rugby ball, two guys in morph suits and some sticks, and I was like, ‘Oh god how is this going to turn out?’”

Baldry further explained how Shelob has been given a strong personality and teased the push-and-pull between his character Islidur and Shelob in the upcoming season. The scene, also seen in the trailers, shows Islidur in the spider’s cave, and when it comes face to face with Shelob, the spider looks ferocious. Baldry described it as a beautiful moment while describing the monstrous form given to Shelob.

'The Rings of Power' Season 2 Has Islidur Becoming an Important Part of The Storyline

In the same interview, Baldry also shared how his character is set to have extensive storylines that cement him as an essential part of the series. He explains how Islidur being abandoned by his whole family and nation while he is fighting for survival will play a huge part in The Rings of Power Season 2.

The second installment will also see Islidur fighting off many monsters. Baldry also mentioned that he has especially enjoyed portraying his character more physically. Although most talks of the season have been filled with darkness and gore, the actor also revealed a more lighthearted detail: Islidur is set to fall in love for the first time in the upcoming season.

The love interest that has been teased will most likely be Estrid, who will be played by Nia Towle. The Rings of Power Season 2 may see Islidur forming a seismic relationship with Estrid and set photos also revealed the duo being intimate.

The Rings of Power Season 2 will be released on Prime Video on August 29 with a three-episode premiere. The show’s previous season is available to stream on the same platform.

