We are already mid-way through the second season of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. The return to Middle-earth has been, as expected, splendid but far more treacherous than it was in the first season. Some of the wounds and mistakes of the first season have carried on into the second season. A primary example is the decision by Morfydd Clark's Galadriel to trust and introduce the Great Deceiver, the Dark Lord Sauron (Charlie Vickers), to the master elven smith, Celebrimbor (Charles Edwards). It is a decision that will ultimately aid the rise of the Dark Lord. In less monumental, albeit equally traumatizing circumstances, the Sindar warrior elf, Arondir (Ismael Cruz Cordova) is mourning the loss of his human love interest from Season 1, the healer Bronwyn (Nazanin Boniadi). In this new featurette shared by Prime Video, Cordova explains what drives Arondir in the new season.

With Bronwyn now lost to him, taken by the cold hands of death, aided by an orc's arrow in Season 1. Arondir is left with both grief and vengeance in his heart. In a clip shared by Rings of Power on X, Cordova explains that despite the warrior grappling with his emotions, he is focused on keeping Bronwyn's son, Theo (Tyroe Muhafidin) safe. Theo's well-being is Arondir's promise to his fallen love. However, as Cordova goes on to explain, the archer has another promise — one he has made to himself. Darkness is seeping into most things in Middle-earth at this point, and it would seem like Arondir is no exception. Cordova explains that beyond Theo's safety, Arondir is on the hunt for Adar (Sam Hazeldine), the Uruk he deems responsible for Bronwyn's death after he led the orcs' assault on the Southlands — now Mordor.

In the extended clip of the conversation available below, Maxim Baldry who plays the Numenórean, Isildur, highlights an ironic part of his character's journey. While he was so desperate to leave home and explore the world in Season 1, now that he is away, Isildur is quickly beginning to realize just how much he is missing in family and friends. One of whom has aided a coup in Fair Númenor.

Old Tom — Middle-earth's Divine Being?

Also appearing in the clip, albeit in a separate segment, is Rory Kinnear who plays the Eldest, Old Tom Bombadil. Fans of J.R.R. Tolkien's work are enjoying seeing the iconic character on screen. His interaction with the Stranger (Daniel Weyman) showed a well of knowledge and power which has begged the question: Could Old Tom be the God of Middle-earth? Well, showrunners J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay have both weighed in with Payne saying, "We would have no problem if that question was being asked because people say that about the character in the books." McKay adds, "And I think people asked that of Tolkien himself. Tolkien chose to remain silent on it, and so shall we."

The first three episodes of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power are streaming on Prime Video now. Stay tuned to Collider for more on Season 2. Watch the sneak peek above.

