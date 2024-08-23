The second season of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, will premiere next Thursday, August 29, and this brings with it great excitement for those eager to return to Middle-earth. The power of the Dark Lord is on the rise, but he might yet be quelled should those who wish to oppose him play their cards right. Central to the theme for the coming season are the titular rings of power. Master elven smith, Celebrimbor (Charles Edwards) had forged the first three given to the Elves at the end of the first season. Nenya, Vilya and Narya will ultimately be shared amongst the powerful elven nobility. However, before we get there, these rings are bringing palpable discontent into the Grey Havens.

Lindon is the Elvish domain ruled by High King Gil-galad (Benjamin Walker) from his capital, the Grey Havens. A usually tranquil location, a new scene shared by the official X handle of Prime Video from the upcoming second season of Rings of Power sees that tranquility dissipate. The scene sees Elrond (Robert Aramayo), Galadriel (Morfydd Clark), and Gil-galad engaged in a tense exchange regarding the fate of the rings. While Elrond advocated for their immediate destruction, seeing the potential for Sauron to manipulate its bearers. His king, Gil-galad, and his best friend, Galadriel, are inclined to harness the rings' power for the battles ahead. The exhange will end when Elrond, facing arrest for defying his king, leaps into a waterfall to escape - rings in hand.

Ultimately, Elrond will give up the rings, with Nenya passing to Galadriel, Vilya to Gil-galad and then Narya, to Cirdan, the Shipwright (Ben Daniels). The rings will give the elven lords great power, however, the creation of future rings for dwarves and men will be corrupted by Celebrimbor's new patron, Annatar, the Lord of Gifts aka Sauron (Charlie Vickers). Elrond's rift with his king is also sure to be short-lived as he will be needed for the defense of the elven realm of Eregion when the time comes.

These Rings Enhance Already Formidable Characters

Just as it will ultimately happen with the One Ring, these rings of power vastly increase the power base of whoever wears them. Enhancing the strength and ability of already formidable characters, many folds. The same will happen to Galadriel when she fully settles with Nenya, and previously, executive producer Lindsey Weber teased just how powerful the ring will make her, saying:

"It's a very special moment when Galadriel finally gets to put on her ring, Nenya. Something we hope we've captured in cinematic fashion at the opening of Season 2. This season we get to play with some of the storytelling around what the rings do and, I think most importantly, what they do to our characters when they're wearing them. They change people in ways that might be good, and ways that might be less good. [We see] a real different side to Galadriel."

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2 premieres on August 29. Check out the new featurette from the second season above and stream The Rings of Power Season 1 on Prime Video. See the video above.

