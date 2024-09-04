The second season of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power made its grand entry just under a week ago with three blockbuster episodes dropping all at once. The third episode, titled "The Eagle and the Scepter," saw the climax of the political scheming that has been ongoing on the island kingdom of Númenor since the show's first season. At the coronation ceremony of a now blind Queen Regent Míriel (Cynthia Addai-Robinson), chaos erupts from which her cousin, and political rival, Pharazôn (Trystan Gravelle), emerges as Númenor's new ruler and king. In this new featurette shared by Prime Video, Gravelle tries to explain why the Numenórean people have chosen to back the claim of a usurper in their political climate.

For the majority of Rings of Power's run, it has been clear that the people of Númenor have a great distaste for the Elves and the Valar. Created by Eru Ilúvatar and led by Manwë, the Valar are the angelic beings that shape the world and look after it. When war broke out with Morgoth in the First Age, the men who fought alongside the Elves and the Valar against the Dark Lord were gifted the island of Númenor. In exchange, the Numenórean people worshiped the Valar, but that would change as the years rolled on. Miriel's ascension would reflect an inclination towards service of the Valar, but as the Numenórean society has changed, she is not accepted. In a clip shared by Rings of Power on X, Gravelle makes the case that Númenor wants strong leadership, something a physically impaired queen does not necessarily radiate. The failed expedition to Middle-earth also does not help her cause, as Numenórean society seeks to turn its destiny away from the Valar who gifted them their star-shaped island and even longer life spans.

In the extended clip of the conversation, Ema Horvath, who plays Eärien, daughter of Elendil (Lloyd Owen) and sister to Isildur (Maxim Baldry), discusses her decision to aid the disruption of Miriel's coronation by unveiling the Queen Regent's seeing stone, a palantir, just before the arrival of the Great Eagle from the Valar. Horvath explains that she defied her father's wishes as she believes that he is not grieving as much as he should, and seeking justice against the queen for the presumed death of her brother, Isildur.

Middle-Earth Is Bringing Mind Games in Abundance

One of the most heartbreaking bits in The Eagle and the Scepter is watching how brilliantly Sauron (Charlie Vickers), in the form of Annatar, the Lord of Gifts, exploits the vanity of one of the wisest minds in all Elvendom, Celebrimbor (Charles Edwards). It will be a mind game which will ultimately see the decline of the master elven smith, according to showrunner Patrick McKay, saying:

"[T]he story in Eregion between Sauron and Celebrimbor is going to be a psychological thriller, where you're watching Sauron pick apart the sanity of one of the greatest minds in all Elvendom with Celebrimbor, the great Elven smith. We talk about a sort of gaslighting, as he's slowly manipulating and tormenting Celebrimbor to the point of losing his mind. So the story goes into dark places psychologically as well as the actual stakes and fate of Middle-earth."

The first three episodes of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power are streaming on Prime Video now. Stay tuned to Collider for more on Season 2. Watch the featurette above.

