The westernmost of all mortal realms, the island kingdom of Númenor, is home to the most advanced race of men. However, all is not well in Fair Númenor and as evil spreads in Middle-earth, it begins to sprout new shoots in the highest echelons of power in this great kingdom, and the second season of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is showing us its gradual decline and ultimate destruction. A now blind Queen Regent Míriel (Cynthia Addai-Robinson), has seen power stripped from her by her cousin, Pharazôn (Trystan Gravelle), in a political coup. This is not a state of events those loyal to the queen are happy with, and civil war might well be an option if Elendil (Lloyd Owen) has his way.

In a clip shared by Rings of Power on X, Owen discusses the political climate in Númenor at this present hour and, more importantly, the current state of mind of his character. In the first season, we saw Elendil move with the tide of Númenórean society in their rejection of the old ways and the ways of The Faithful. However, despite a hard exterior, the captain of the Sea Guard had a soft spot for Elven ways and his association with Queen Miriel and their ordeal in Middle-earth would only enhance that loyalty. Owen explains that Elendil's loyalty to the queen is fervent, and maybe even something extra as well. Love, perhaps? The circumstances and changing dynamics of Númenórean society are likely to force his hand, and trigger a civil war on the star-shaped isle.

For those unfamiliar with the world that J.R.R. Tolkien built, Elendil will go on to be a key fixture of the future of Middle-earth in the Second Age. In the critically acclaimed original Peter Jackson Oscar-winning trilogy, Elendil will lead a last alliance of Men, Dwarves and Elves to march on the Black Gates of Mordor and confront the Dark Lord. By this time, he would be king of Gondor, leading the Dúnedain race, the immediate, direct noble descendants of Númenor in Middle-earth after the island meets its fate at the hands of the Valar.

'The Rings of Power' Are Here To Stay

Much has been made of Prime Video's decision to adapt this portion of Tolkien's lore. Since its premiere in 2022, The Rings of Power has seen itself compared constantly to the near impossible standards of Jackson's original trilogy. With an eye-watering budget, the series simply has to succeed, and while some of its criticism might be merited, the majority of it is simply excessive. With that in mind, it is no surprise that Amazon remains committed to its original five-season plan for the fantasy epic with showrunners Patrick McKay and John D. Payne, saying:

"The Fellowship had to look to each other, and those who support it, and remember what it’s fighting for. And when we see that millions of people are watching this and responding so positively to it — that’s who we’re fighting for. And those who watch every episode and [negatively] write about it on social media and make YouTube videos, we’re happy to have you guys, too. It wouldn’t be a journey through Middle-earth without some trolls along the way."

The first four episodes of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power are streaming on Prime Video now. Stay tuned to Collider for more on Season 2. Watch the sneak peek above.

