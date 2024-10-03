This article contains spoilers for the Rings of Power Season 2 finale.

In a reveal that was, perhaps, not all that surprising for those who've been theorizing since Season 1, it was confirmed in the Season 2 finale of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power that the nameless istar known only as The Stranger (Daniel Weyman) is, in fact, Gandalf. While it's nice to have things confirmed, this is hardly a surprise for those who have been paying attention, despite showrunners J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay doing their best to throw audiences off the trail. But for one Rings of Power star, the reveal just confirmed something she knew all along.

In an interview with Collider's Carly Lane, star Markella Kavenagh, who plays Elenor "Nori" Brandyfoot, the Harfoot that befriends the Stranger when he arrives in Middle-earth, revealed that she always suspected Nori's giant new friend was the wizard we all know and love:

"I definitely had my own suspicions early, and I made them known. I had the very first rehearsal with Daniel Weyman, who plays The Stranger. And I don't know why, but I was like, this is the right time to ask this question. I just met him and I was like, 'So are you playing Gandalf? Is that what's happening?' And Patrick [McKay] exploded, because he was drinking something, and Daniel had a really, really smart response. He was already media trained at that point, but he basically just said, 'The Stranger doesn't know who he is at this point. And so that's the only thing that's important, we need to take The Stranger at face value. He's still figuring out where he is, where he belongs, where his home is, who is all this. So that's all that matters.'"

Weyman's approach to the character, whether he already knew the truth or not, is something Kavanaugh carried with her in Nori's interactions with The Stranger, though she admitted it was "exciting" to see her suspicions confirmed:

"From that point onwards, I just never thought about it. I never questioned it. I never had any, because so much is happening in their dynamic and so much is happening to The Stranger. And so it was just focusing on bringing that to life. And then when we saw it in the script, it was very exciting. It was pretty surreal to actually finally be like, oh, we're acknowledging, we're acknowledging this. It's a thing."

Nori and The Stranger Separating Is "The Right Thing to Do"

Though they've been something of a dynamic duo since they first met up, Nori and Gandalf's final scene together is tinged with bittersweetness as the two of them must finally separate to pursue their own paths, with Nori helping the now-displaced Stoors on their first-ever migration, and Gandalf set to learn more about magic from Tom Bombadil (Rory Kinnear). Though it's sad to see them part, for Kavanagh, this is a necessary step for the two of them. Nori's view of the larger world has changed as a result of their friendship, and it's something she must carry with her going forward. She told Collider:

"It is a really difficult decision for her to make because it's quite ambiguous and he kind of leaves it up to her in a way. If he had asked her that at the start of the season, it probably would've been a really different answer. But now she's gone through so much and she's learned about the Stoors and learned about their history and also learned about her place in that, and has been so fully welcomed into the community and respected in a way that I don't think she has felt before. So in that sense, it feels like the right thing to do. It feels like they both have come to a place where they need to go on their own journeys for the time being, and she's just had to accept that. The friendship that they have is so profound because it's the first time, I think, that they have felt so understood and that they've really had the space to share what they feel they must do and what they should pursue. For her, it's just the space that was held for her to express how she was feeling. That's something she'll carry with her. And also, the willingness from The Stranger to take risks. So it's exciting and, hopefully, it's not the end for them, however that will manifest. For now, it's the right thing to do."

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2 is streaming on Prime Video now. Stay tuned at Collider for the rest of Lane's conversation with Kavanaugh.

