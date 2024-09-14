The Nazgûl, also known as Ringwraiths, are perhaps the most terrifying creation of J.R.R. Tolkien, clouded in dark robes and wielding Morgul blades that can transform others into Ringwraiths. The scene of one of them hunting for Frodo (Elijah Wood) and the other hobbits, Sam (Sean Astin), Merry (Dominic Monaghan), and Pippin (Billy Boyd) under a log is the first proper show of force by Sauron in The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring and immediately sets the stakes of his evil intentions. The Nazgûl were created when nine kings of men were each given a ring, corrupting them for men "above all desire power," as Galadriel (Cate Blanchett) explained in the Fellowship prologue.

By the end of the latest episode of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, "Halls of Stone", we see that the nine rings of men are well on their way, with Sauron (Charlie Vickers), in the form of Annatar, manipulating Celebrimbor (Charles Edwards) into pressing ahead in their creation. We know that Sauron is going to be picking men for positions of power, and we know the fate that will befall these men; becoming a Nazgûl. With that in mind, one potential option the show could be setting up is Theo (Tyroe Muhafidin), the Southlander who Arondir (Ismael Cruz Córdova) named the Lord of Pelargir, the Númenorian settlement the Southlanders have gone to, which will become part of Gondor one day.

Theo Could Run Right Into Sauron's Trap Due To The Horrors He Has Suffered

Image via Prime Video

If Theo fulfills the role Arondir seems to have metaphorically bestowed upon him, Lord of Pelargil, his responsibilities may fuel his drive to seek power, pushing him right to Sauron. Theo may be looking to right the wrongs that have happened, like his mother, Bronwyn (Nazanin Boniadi) dying and Adar (Sam Hazeldine) creating Mordor. Like Adar said to Galadriel (Morfydd Clark) at the end of this episode, they have common enemies. This sentiment could bring Sauron and Theo together, not just as someone fooled by Annatar, but perhaps still following Sauron after his reveal. Not only could this set up an interesting dynamic between Theo and Sauron, but Theo's drive to make things right could create an interesting wedge between Sauron and Celebrimbor. Sauron may advocate for Theo on account of wanting to do good, but Celebrimbor may see within Theo the potential corruption of man, which was his initial argument against making rings of power for men.

Theo's Unique Affiliations Would Work Perfectly For Sauron's Plan

Close

Not only could Theo have some agency in seeking out some form of power, his personality fitting the profile of men Sauron would be expected to use, but Theo's past and present affiliations could create a situation where Sauron seeks Theo out for tactical reasons. As someone with links to the Southlanders and Wildmen, perhaps Sauron will see Theo as the best way to control as many men as possible through him. If Sauron's goal is to bring all the races of Middle-earth together under his rule, as he explained in the opening of Season 2's premiere, then someone with Theo's past puts him in place to be pulled by Sauron into his trap.

Theo's Fall Would Let 'Rings of Power' Explore A New Side Of The Nazgûl

Image via New Line Cinema

Having Theo perform an Anakin Skywalker style fall to the dark side, or the Unseen world in this case, as that's where these creatures' true forms reside, would also add a nuance to the Nazgûl that hasn’t been as explored as much in The Lord of the Rings. That is the tragedy at the core of the Nazgûls. Despite being evil creatures, there is also the tortured existence these men now live through, like an addict desperate for the Ring as Aragorn (Viggo Mortensen) explains in Fellowship to the hobbits how "At all times they feel the presence of the Ring...drawn to the power of the one". If Theo does become a Nazgûl, it would show the tragic decline of men who were not evil from the beginning, but broken and desperate because of Sauron and his quest for power.

There are a combination of factors that could lead to Theo's fall to becoming a Nazgûl. There are pushing factors surrounding how Theo could actively drive forward in the path towards power and, therefore, Sauron. However, Theo's past affiliations and potential political position, with Arondir's support, could also lead Sauron to pull Theo towards him, drawing these two together for Sauron's ultimate plan. Overall, this would show the tragedy of the corruption of man, providing a sad tinge to the horrifying existence of the Nazgûl.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is available to stream on Prime Video

WATCH NOW