The Big Picture Season 2 of 'The Rings of Power' will open with a flashback, focusing on the assassination of Sauron.

Showrunners promise a shift towards focusing more on the villains, particularly Sauron, as the driving force.

With a massive budget and grand scale, Season 2 is set to be even more exciting than the first.

The second season of one of the most expensive TV shows ever made just got a thrilling new look and an even more exciting update. A new report from Total Film revealed both an exclusive image of Galadriel (Morfydd Clark) in the upcoming Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2, and also features interviews with showrunners Patrick McKay and J.D. Payne. The new image shows Galadriel in a forest at night, holding her bow in one hand and ready to charge into battle. As for the interviews, McKay dropped an interesting bit of information about where Season 2 begins in contrast to where Season 1 ends. When asked to elaborate on the beginning of the second season, McKay had this to say:

"Do you want to hear the opening? We open in the darkness, an orc walks in, and we see there are thousands of orcs gathered. He's about to be crowned, pitching his vision of Middle-earth, and right before they lay the crown on his head, his right-hand man, Adar, turns it upside down, and stabs him in the back. It's the assassination of Sauron."

In short, The Rings of Power Season 2 will open with a flashback, and not pick up at the end of Season 1. Considering Season 1 waited until near the end to reveal that Charlie Vickers' Halbrand was actually Sauron, and we got very little of his backstory, this could very well be a smart choice to provide audience members less familiar with existing canon with some backstory to who Sauron is. This also falls perfectly in line with what was said earlier in the promotional tour, that Season 2 would focus more on the villains than the heroes.

‘The Rings of Power’ Season 2 Will Center Around Sauron

Image via Ross Ferguson/Prime Video

If Season 2 is going to focus more on the villains, then there's no one with a bigger role to play than Sauron. in any great movie or TV show, even the ones with the most impressive ensemble casts, there's usually one force moving everything forward. For The Rings of Power Season 2, that force is Sauron, according to showrunner McKay:

"Right from the beginning, Sauron is the center of gravity. It's an ensemble show, but the focus is starting to get pulled towards him. He's driving everything."

Vickers put on an impressive but very subdued performance in The Rings of Power Season 1, and now it appears he'll have full reign to unleash his villainous side in Season 2. The Rings of Power is one of the most expensive TV shows ever made, with the first season costing roughly $58 million per episode, amounting to more than $450 million. With the story expanding even further, expect The Rings of Power Season 2 to be even more grand in scale than Season 1.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2 premieres on August 29. Check out the new image from the second season above and stream the first season of Rings of Power on Prime Video.

WATCH ON PRIME VIDEO